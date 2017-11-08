RhythmOne Announces Rebrand to Align with Integrated Capabilities

RhythmOne announces brand consolidation following integration of RadiumOne's data-driven marketing technology and solutions

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM and SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Nov 8, 2017) - RhythmOne plc (LSE AIM: RTHM), an advertising technology company that connects brands to audiences, today announces that it has integrated RadiumOne's data-driven marketing technology and solutions into its end-to-end programmatic platform. The combined company and strengthened sales team will go to market under the RhythmOne brand name with an updated look-and-feel, market positioning and capabilities.

Making Connections that Matter

The integration of RadiumOne's product suite into RhythmOne's technology platform allows the Company to offer differentiated supply, proprietary brand-safety technology, analytics products that power first- and second-party data-driven insights, and cross-device programmatic activation across RhythmOne's massive supply footprint.

The addition of RadiumOne's demand-side and data management platforms fortifies RhythmOne's end-to-end technology stack, streamlining connections between advertisers and publishers, eliminating the need for intermediaries and creating a more efficient advertising marketplace. By bringing advertisers and publishers closer together, RhythmOne enhances the return on both parties' investments -- driving real business outcomes.

"We've had a very exciting four months, with dedicated teams working on a number of initiatives to bring this powerful offering to our clients," said Dan Slivjanovski, CMO, RhythmOne. "Our solutions can now tap into legacy RadiumOne's data and analytic tools, and join them with RhythmOne's massive supply of high-quality desktop and mobile inventory. This offering helps publishers maximize the value of their inventory, and enables advertisers to activate audiences through dynamic, cross-platform campaigns."

Driving Value for Advertisers and Publishers

RhythmOne's combined solutions provide advertisers with a turnkey approach to harnessing their first-party data and using insights from paid, earned, shared and owned media channels to identify high-value audiences for brand and performance campaigns. The data from RhythmOne's analytics tools can be activated within the Company's programmatic platform through private and guaranteed viewable and verified marketplaces -- expanding the scale and scope of campaigns within a brand safe environment.

For mobile app developers and web publishers, the Company offers a full suite of cross-platform analytic tools that provide deeper insight into user behavior, and the power to quickly package and activate segments for cross-platform campaigns. Additionally, the Company's supply monetization platform helps maximize app developers' and web publishers' revenue by providing global access to the Company's programmatic ad marketplace -- one that includes demand from direct relationships, as well as hundreds of quality demand partners and most major demand-side platforms.

Speaking of the integration, CEO Ted Hastings said, "The combination of RhythmOne and RadiumOne capabilities represents a significant milestone in our efforts to build the most efficient and effective marketplace for digital advertising and content distribution, at scale. It fortifies and extends our programmatic platform and enables us to meet the growing need for differentiated, data-driven audience segmentation and targeting that drive return for advertisers and publishers. The team is looking forward to seeing their hard work pay off for existing and prospective customers."

As part of the integration, most major components of the RadiumOne brand and public identity will be retired by the end of the year -- many in the coming weeks, including the RadiumOne website. The existing RhythmOne website (www.rhythmone.com) has been enhanced to feature refreshed brand assets that reflect the dynamism of the combined offering, and details of its components. Customers across the enterprise will not experience any disruption in service.

About RhythmOne

RhythmOne provides streamlined, transparent connections between advertisers and audiences through a combination of differentiated supply, innovative technology and data-driven insights. Founded in 2004 in the UK, the Company pioneered Internet video search and works with digital advertisers, publishers and content providers to offer fully integrated, cross-screen solutions that span desktop and mobile video, rich media, display, social and native advertising. Through its fully integrated programmatic platform, RhythmMax, the Company represents digital advertising inventory across owned, controlled and extended supply sources. The RhythmMax platform includes unique brand safety technology, RhythmGuard, which combines leading third-party verification and proprietary filtering technologies to ensure inventory quality in brand safe environments. RhythmOne's end-to-end platform provides more direct, efficient and effective connections, driving ROI for advertisers and publishers. The Company is headquartered in San Francisco, United States with offices in the US, UK, Europe, APAC and Canada. For more information, please visit www.rhythmone.com.