RhythmOne Releases "Programmatic Insights Report - Spotlight on Quality" Update for June-September 2017

New Report Highlights Quality Trends and Best Practices Based on Data from RhythmOne's Programmatic Platform

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM and SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Nov 17, 2017) - RhythmOne plc (LSE AIM: RTHM), a global advertising technology company, today announces the release of the latest installment of its "Programmatic Insights Report - Spotlight on Quality." Based on an analysis of the 2.7 trillion average monthly ad opportunities RhythmOne's programmatic platform processed from June to September, the report provides insight into quality trends and blocking rates by device, ad size, type, and IAB category.

Leveraging RhythmGuard, RhythmOne's proprietary brand safety technology that filters underperforming or suspicious traffic before it reaches the marketplace, RhythmOne's report provides a unique perspective about where and why quality shifts are occurring across its significant supply footprint, and offers guidance to advertisers and brands when optimizing their advertising programs and measuring success.

Summary of Findings and Insights

The findings in this report are largely in line with trends noted in the previous (May-March) installment, with a few shifts.

Video and banner blocking rates during this period were similar (36% vs. 35%, respectively), a shift from last period owing to additional video verification enhancements made to RhythmGuard

Non-standard ad sizes -- especially in video -- were blocked far less frequently than standard sizes (16% vs. 43%), making a case for "thinking outside the box" for programmatic executions

Desktop blocking rates continued to outpace mobile (46% on average vs. 28%), led by lower blocking rates on in-app mobile inventory

Retail and consumer products experienced the highest blocking rates across IAB categories, which correlates to higher volumes and seasonality

With volumes growing in RhythmOne's Private Marketplace deals (1.28 trillion per month, on average), this buying method is emerging as a strong conduit to high-quality, premium supply

Ads.txt continued to provide a means for content owners to declare authorized sellers of their inventory and eliminate fraudsters misrepresenting supply to advertisers

"The latest installment of our 'Spotlight on Quality' programmatic report gives advertisers and brands clarity into how and where we're seeing fraud within our marketplace," said James Murphy, VP, Programmatic at RhythmOne. "We've developed this report to demonstrate our commitment to quality and transparency within the supply chain, and to empower our partners with trends and insights that will help them to understand the dynamics of maintaining a quality supply footprint. It also offers best practices for evaluating supply partners, developing campaign tactics, and measuring success."

For more information and to download the complete June-September 2017 "Programmatic Insights Report - Spotlight on Quality," visit https://www.rhythmone.com/rhythmbuzz/insights/2017-programmatic-insights-report-update.

