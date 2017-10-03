Ria Health Launches the First Physician Managed At-Home Technology Enabled Service for Reducing Problem Drinking

High-tech and high-touch solution welcomes Tom Nix as CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, CA --(Marketwired - October 03, 2017) - Ria Health, a next-generation solution for people who want to stop or reduce their drinking, officially launched today. The company uses a combination of mobile technology, one-on-one interactions with addiction specialists, and daily support to help members accomplish their goals and improve their overall well-being. Ria Health is also welcoming Tom Nix as CEO. Tom will help lead Ria Health in the continued pursuit of delivering a confidential and successful member experience, and will develop strategic channel partnerships with innovative leaders in corporate HR, health systems, and the physician community. More details on Tom can be found here.

According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, an estimated 34 million people in the United States suffer from Alcohol Use Disorder. Ria Health began testing in January 2017 and since then hundreds of people have participated in and are having success with the program. The first group of Ria Health test members dramatically decreased their alcohol consumption in the first 30 days.

"Ria Health was founded with a mission to help the millions of adults in the U.S. reduce or stop their problem drinking. Our experienced team of addiction experts, healthcare technology leaders, and compassionate coaching staff has the combined expertise to provide powerful and effective private care to members in the comfort of their home or on the go," said Tom. "Beyond affecting individuals and families, the CDC reports that problem drinking causes American employers $172B in lost productivity each year. Ria Health can help employers offer confidential, effective care to their employees with measured outcomes that are positive and affordable through a convenient program that can be used in the comfort and privacy of their own homes."

"Leading researchers have developed safe and effective treatments for alcohol abuse, but these treatments have not been adopted. As an internationally recognized addiction specialist and researcher, I worked with my team to create Ria Health and bring these treatments to everyone," said John Mendelson, M.D. and Chief Medical Officer of Ria Health. "Historical care options such as AA and rehab may not work for many people. They simply can't manage the time away and expense or don't feel comfortable in the 12-step meeting environment. Ria Health provides a realistic alternative that is convenient, empowering, respectful, private, and confidential."

Anyone seeking to change their relationship with alcohol and improve their overall well-being can enroll in the Ria Health program online. After enrolling, members download the app, which centralizes their care and support. They speak with a doctor and counselor to create a customized treatment plan based on their personal goals and medical history. In many cases the physician will prescribe an FDA approved medication such as Naltrexone that can help reduce cravings to drink. A breathalyzer is also used to measure daily alcohol levels.

About Ria Health

Ria Health is a next-generation solution for people who want to stop drinking too much. The company uses mobile technology, one-on-one interactions with addiction specialists, and daily support to help members accomplish their goals and improve their overall well-being. By engaging with physicians and coaches at home, measuring consumption with simple tools, and reducing cravings with FDA approved medications, members experience rapid improvement and achieve a lasting and holistic impact. Ria Health's unique use of personalized care and data science was created by a team of doctors and technology experts. For more information visit www.riahealth.com.