Rich Pharmaceuticals announces Industry Veteran to Join CannCodex

BEVERLY HILLS, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 6, 2017) - Rich Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( OTC PINK : RCHA) ("Rich" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company's new division, CannCodex, announces the appointment of Cannabis industry veteran Justin Braune as member of the CannCodex Advisory Board.

In his capacity on the Advisory Board, Justin Braune will add significant value to the Company's planned CannCodex subsidiary with his deep industry experience and extensive contacts. He will be directly involved in the development of CannCodex to guide its development which is expected to be one of the most sought out databases within the industry.

Justin Braune brings with him years of public company experience and understanding of the industry landscape. Currently serving as a founding Chairman of the Cannabis LAB, Los Angeles chapter, he sits with one of the most esteemed groups within the industry. He has also presented at multiple industry conferences on prevalent cannabis industry topics. Justin is a graduate of the Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD, Naval Nuclear Propulsion School, and the University of Southern California's Marshall School of Business where he earned his MBA.

"We are fortunate that we could get the attention of someone that has such deep connections in the MMJ industry, Justin is a great resource for us to have as we build a database and products that will bridge the MMJ industry and the Pharmaceutical Industry," stated Ben Chang, CEO of Rich Pharmaceuticals.

Justin Braune stated, "It's exciting to see this industry mature so quickly and watch biotech and pharmaceutical companies, not only acknowledge the medicinal value in Cannabis, but enter the space and pursue the furtherment of research and development of non-traditional treatment methods involving CBD and THC. I couldn't be more excited to work with Ben and his outstanding team to deploy their skills within this budding industry."

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27(a) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21(e) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, references to novel technologies and methods, our business and product development plans, and our ability to obtain financing from GHS Investments. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies and operating as a development stage company, our ability to raise the additional funding we will need to commence clinical trials and to continue to pursue our business and product development plans, our ability to develop and commercialize products based on our technology platform, competition in the industry in which we operate and market conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in the reports and other documents we file with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov. This is not a solicitation to buy or sell securities and does not purport to be an analysis of the Company's financial position.