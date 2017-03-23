Richard Bland College of William & Mary Partners with Navitas to Enrich International Learning Experience and Diversify Campus Enrollment

PRINCE GEORGE, VA--(Marketwired - Mar 23, 2017) - Richard Bland College of William & Mary and Navitas today announced the launch of a partnership to support the College's internationalization goals. This linkage will grow and diversify the College's international student population, broaden programming and services for international students, and enhance its global reach and reputation as an international study destination.

Grounded in the liberal arts tradition of The College of William & Mary, Richard Bland College (RBC) offers an innovative, two-year program that prepares students for university transfer. The partnership with Navitas will provide all of RBC's international students with robust support services and customized programming to ensure their successful matriculation to one of RBC's transfer partners, which include the College of William & Mary and the University of Virginia.

"International students add tremendous value to campus life for all students, and we are thrilled to be partnering with Navitas to bring students from around the world to Richard Bland College," said President Debbie L. Sydow. "Navitas's long and successful history in international education, and their innovative approach, makes them an ideal partner for Richard Bland College."

As part of RBC's broader internationalization strategy, Navitas will support the College's efforts to expand and diversify its international student enrollment. Navitas' global marketing and recruitment resources include 170 recruitment staff in 27 regional offices, managing relationships with 1000+ educational counsellors and providing access to prospective students in over 130 countries. Across its 32 university partnerships, Navitas recruited students from 161 countries for the 2016-17 academic year. Richard Bland College is the first college in Virginia to partner with Navitas.

"RBC offers students a unique combination of high quality education, affordability and location," said Bev Hudson, President of Navitas North America. "Its innovative two-year model, extensive transfer partner relationships, and commitment to exceptional student experience solidify RBC as a highly attractive option for ambitious international students and a very welcome addition to the Navitas family."

About Richard Bland College

Richard Bland College of William & Mary is a selective, residential, two-year College that provides a rich learning experience at a reasonable cost for students preparing for transfer to highly ranked colleges and universities. Richard Bland students rate our professors among the best in the region, yet tuition and fees are among the lowest. The College boasts intercollegiate athletics, signature programs, and a small and diverse student population of 2,200 on a picturesque 800+ acre campus located just south of Richmond, Virginia. www.rbc.edu

About Navitas

Navitas is a global higher education organization that has partnered with more than 30 universities for over twenty years to increase access to higher education and prepare international students for future success. Our collaborations accelerate our partner universities' internationalization goals resulting in stronger, more diverse international student population; improved academic outcomes; increased global profile for the institution; and sustainable revenue streams for reinvestment in key areas of the university. North American university partners include Simon Fraser University, University of Manitoba, University of Massachusetts Lowell, University of Massachusetts Dartmouth, University of Massachusetts Boston, University of New Hampshire, Florida Atlantic University, University of Idaho and Richard Bland College of William & Mary. www.navitas.com