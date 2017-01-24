Ricoh Embraces Brocade Fabric Technology to Transform Cloud Data Center

Digital Imaging Giant Positioned for Data Center Transformation

TOKYO, JAPAN--(Marketwired - Jan 24, 2017) - Brocade ( NASDAQ : BRCD) today announced that digital imaging giant Ricoh Company, Ltd. (TYO: 7752) has migrated to an Ethernet fabric network within its Yokohama data center. The deployment of switches supporting Brocade® VCS® Fabric technology enables Ricoh to greatly reduce network operating costs and complexity within its data center while providing the company with a far more agile infrastructure upon which to respond to changing business needs.

Since the Yokohama data center was established in 2010, system expansion -- driven by Ricoh's increasing use of information technology to deliver business value as well as to ensure business continuity internally -- had been making the network infrastructure and operations more complex. In particular, the increased use of virtualization within the data center was putting pressure on both available network bandwidth and administration resources.

"Network complexity was becoming a significant constraint on our ability to respond quickly to new business requirements," said Toshiyuki Miyakoshi, senior specialist, Information Infrastructure Control Department, Business Process Transformation, Corporate Division, Ricoh Company, Ltd. "Brocade's Ethernet fabric solution enables us to manage the entire data center network, spanning multiple floors, as if it were a single core switch that is self-configuring. This greatly reduces our operational overhead and makes it very easy for us to scale network capacity to meet future demand."

The Brocade VDX® 6940 switches deployed by Ricoh provide a solid foundation for data center transformation, delivering the performance, flexibility, scale, and efficiency essential to operating a highly virtualized data center. The scale-out architecture enables "pay-as-you grow" expansion aligned to business demand, with a highly resilient network fabric designed to eliminate downtime.

"Ricoh is already benefiting from the fundamental value of Brocade VCS fabrics, which is to deliver networking that simply works -- not networking that needs frequent attention," said Matt Kolon, chief technology officer for Asia Pacific and Japan, Brocade. "Over time, Ricoh's return on investment in Brocade VDX switches will increase as its cloud data center journey starts to incorporate software-defined networking features."

In parallel with the deployment of Brocade VDX switches, Ricoh has also upgraded the Yokohama data center's wide-area connectivity -- initially to 10 Gbps -- to provide better end-user access to applications hosted in its private cloud. Committed to further automating the network equipment configuration setting, Ricoh has turned to Brocade's technical expertise to address future system expansions as well as customer demands for faster services.

About Ricoh Company Ltd

Ricoh Co., Ltd. is a global company that provides document management systems, IT services, production print solutions, visual communication systems, digital cameras, industrial products and services in about 200 countries and regions around the world (the Ricoh Group Consolidated sales in its Fiscal 2016 are 2,209 billion yen). For over eighty years since its foundation, Ricoh has been engaged in providing high technology, distinctive customer service and actively realizing a sustainable society. For more information on the company, please visit http://www.ricoh.com

About Brocade

Brocade ( NASDAQ : BRCD) networking solutions help the world's leading organizations turn their networks into platforms for business innovation. With solutions spanning public and private data centers to the network edge, Brocade is leading the industry in its transition to the New IP network infrastructures required for today's era of digital business. (www.brocade.com)

