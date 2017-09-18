RICS Awards, Hong Kong 2018 opens for nominations

Industry's premier awards' event recognises excellence and achievement of Hong Kong's property professionals

HONG KONG, CHINA--(Marketwired - Sep 18, 2017) - RICS (Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors) is now accepting nominations for RICS Awards, Hong Kong 2018. Thirteen categories celebrating achievements from different facets of the built industry are open for submission until 1 December 2017. A briefing for participants will be held on 21 September 2017.

For the seventh year running, the RICS Awards, Hong Kong recognises achievements and contributions from professionals in land, property, construction and the built environment. 2018 marks the 150th anniversary for RICS; the RICS Awards will be the organisation's flagship event to help recognise the milestone.

Led by Mr Chris Brooke FRICS, Senior Vice President of RICS, the jury panel features 13 property leaders from the private sector, academia, government, and professionals from across the built environment. "It is important that the jury panel comprises individuals from a diverse background of expertise," said Mr Brooke. "This ensures that all nominations are assessed from a variety of perspectives, and that expert input can be provided as and when necessary."

Mr Clement Lau FRICS, RICS Hong Kong Board Chair, said, "Through the Awards, RICS aligns the Hong Kong built environment industries with the highest global benchmark that it promotes.

"2018 is a major milestone for RICS; celebrating our proud 150 years at the annual awards' showcase will add significant distinction for our winners."

RICS has expanded the range of award categories to represent a wider spectrum of the built environment and recognise changes in the industry. The new categories are Project Construction Team of the Year, Project Management Team of the Year, and Refurbishment / Revitalisation Team of the Year.

RICS Awards, Hong Kong 2018 Award categories:

1. Office Team of the Year

2. Residential Team of the Year

3. Retail Team of the Year

4. Facilities Management Team of the Year

5. Property Management Team of the Year

6. Professional Consultancy Services Team of the Year

7. Project Construction Team of the Year

8. Project Management Team of the Year

9. Refurbishment / Revitalisation Team of the Year

10. Sustainability Achievement of the Year

11. Best Deal of the Year

12. Corporate Social Responsibility Project of the Year

13. Young Surveyor of the Year

RICS Awards Hong Kong 2018 jury panel:

Head juror

Mr Chris Brooke FRICS Senior Vice President, RICS

Jurors

Mr Guy BRADLEY MRICS Chief Executive, Swire Properties

Prof Kwong Wing CHAU FRICS Head and Chair Professor, Department of Real Estate and Construction, The University of Hong Kong

Mr Alan CHILD FRICS Chairman, Knight Frank

Mr Alan DALGLEISH FRICS Chief Executive, ANREV

Mr Gerry KIPLING Managing Director, Oak Tree Property Services Limited

Dr Charles LAM Managing Director - Real Estate, Baring Private Equity Asia

Ms Doreen LEE Vice Chairman, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited

Mr Philip LO FRICS Chairman, Rider Levett Bucknall Limited

(China + Hong Kong)

Mr David TANG MRICS Property Director, MTR Corporation Limited

Mr Tony TSE, BBS Chairman, Property Management Services Authority,

Founder, Hong Kong Seek Road &

Director, Brand Star Limited

Mr Andrew WEIR Global Chairman of Real Estate and Construction,

KPMG

Mr YU Tak Cheung, JP Deputy Director of Buildings, Buildings Department, Hong Kong SAR Government

RICS Hong Kong will host a briefing to provide information to participants. The briefing session will share the details of the awards, including nomination procedure, eligibility, judging criteria, and more. The briefing session details are as follows:

Date: Thursday 21 September 2017

Time: 16:00 - 17:30

Venue: Room 3707-09 Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong

Details of the RICS Awards, Hong Kong 2018 are available at rics.org/hkawards

