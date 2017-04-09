RICS Hong Kong Annual Conference to lead discussion on driving forces for city's sustainable growth and prosperity

HONG KONG, CHINA--(Marketwired - Apr 9, 2017) - RICS (Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors) has finalised its programme for its Hong Kong Annual Conference 2017, which will take place at the Grand Hyatt Hong Kong on Friday 19 May 2017.

In recognition of the 20th anniversary of the establishment of Hong Kong SAR, the conference will review the most significant economic contributions that will help the city continue to flourish, and the growth potential of its financial and real estate markets.

The conference will also examine how innovation and technology support the future development of Hong Kong, with case studies and discussions analysing the macroeconomic scene and infrastructure provision. Mr Bernard Charnwut Chan, GBS JP, Executive Council Member, Hong Kong SAR, will speak as the Guest of Honour and set the stage for the conference.

"The financial and real estate markets of Hong Kong are increasingly influenced by accelerating technological advancements, heightened connectivity to adjacent regions and the shifting investment atmosphere," said Mr Clement Lau FRICS, Chair of RICS Hong Kong Board. "While these factors create new opportunities in the both markets, they also challenge our industry to establish a renewed focus and redefine driving forces for sustainable growth and prosperity."

The conference will offer a critical review of Hong Kong's macroeconomic developments, where public and private sector professionals evaluate the impact of related policies and regulations. The Hon Mrs Regina IP LAU Suk-yee, GBS, JP, Legislative Council Member, Hong Kong SAR Government, will deliver a speech about the factors determining financial development of the pan-Asia region, and the impact of technologies and related regulations.

Mr Eric MA Siu-cheung, JP, Secretary for Development, Hong Kong SAR Government, will review the government's development plan through 2030 and beyond, which comprises a long-term land-use planning strategy for guiding future developments and infrastructure.

"The RICS Hong Kong Annual Conference will feature experts from a broad range of industries who will share their insights and provide strategic advice for the city's financial and real estate markets, and its development challenges," Mr Lau said.

In addition to various presentations and panel discussions, three breakout sessions will explore how the industry has adopted old practices and fostered new methods, and embraced the latest technologies and trends.

