Ride the Winds of Change at the New England Employee Benefits Council's Annual Employee Benefits Summit and Get Strategies for Success

Summit to feature Dr. Reed V. Tuckson, One of the 50 Most Influential Physician Executives in Healthcare

WALTHAM, MA--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) - The New England Employee Benefits Council (NEEBC) announces its Annual Employee Benefits Summit & Trade Show "Riding the Winds of Change: Strategies for Success" on Wednesday, May 24 in Newton, Massachusetts. This year's premier benefits event will provide insight and guidance on the hottest topics in employee benefits, including why high-deductible health plans may increase employers' costs, how to prepare for new developments under the Trump administration and why it is important to develop a positive employee healthcare experience.

Join keynote speakers Dr. Reed V. Tuckson, Managing Director, Tuckson Health Connections, LLC; Dr. Bruce Sherman, Medical Director, Population Health Management, RightOpt; and James Slotnick, Assistant Vice President, Government Relations, Sun Life Financial, for an educational and informative day that will help organizations prepare for the rapidly changing employee benefits environment.

A leading voice in healthcare, Dr. Tuckson's vision of comprehensive, multi-disciplinary and integrated healthcare sets the stage for the first keynote address "Riding the Winds of Change: Where Are We Going and How Do We Get There?" Dr. Bruce Sherman, a former consulting corporate medical director with a particular interest in the area of the business value of health, will explain why high-deductible health plans may be increasing organization's healthcare costs in his keynote address "Wage Matters: Emerging Evidence on the Impact of High-Deductible Health Plans." James Slotnick will wrap up the morning keynote sessions with insight into upcoming benefits changes in "The Trump Effect: What the New Administration Means for Employee Benefits."

In the afternoon, attendees can choose between two concurrent sessions. During session one, Willis Towers Watson will discuss why now is the time for employers to focus on behavioral health. In the concurrent session, Oliver Wyman will highlight the importance of addressing consumer health hassles through experience innovation opportunities. In session two, Fidelity Investments will prepare employers to drive employee engagement through financial wellness. The concurrent session features BJ's Wholesale Club, Harvard Medical School/Mass. General Hospital and Wellness Workdays who will provide an overview of their worksite wellness research study and provide employers with practical advice for measuring the impact of a wellness program.

NEEBC's Annual Employee Benefits Summit will provide attendees with the opportunity to visit with more than 55 exhibitors, including brokers and consultants, to discover the latest in benefits-related products and services. The closing cocktail reception will be held on the trade show floor to allow more time with the Summit's exhibitors. Limited opportunities to sponsor/exhibit are still available. Click here for more information.

NEEBC's Annual Corporate Partners for the May 24 conference are Blue Cross Blue Shield of MA, Neighborhood Health Plan, UnitedHealthcare, Cigna, Mercer, Aetna, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., Benefit Resource, Inc., Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, Quest Diagnostics and Tufts Health Plan. The Summit will be held from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm at the Newton Marriott, 2345 Commonwealth Avenue, Newton, Massachusetts. More information about NEEBC is available at www.neebc.org. For details about the event, click here. Register for the event here, call 781-684-8700 or contact admin@neebc.org.

About NEEBC

NEEBC (www.neebc.org) is a Waltham, Massachusetts nonprofit that advances knowledge and education in employee benefits. NEEBC's 1,250 members manage benefits for an estimated 2.5 million employees. Members include employers and providers of benefits consulting and services throughout New England. NEEBC's monthly educational programs feature presentations by guest speakers on topics of interest to the benefits community. Members have the opportunity to discuss ideas, become informed about new developments in the field and network with peers. Follow NEEBC on Facebook, LinkedIn and on Twitter at @NEEBC. Follow the conference conversation on Twitter at #NEEBCSummit17.