Right On Brands (RTON) To Showcase Humbly Hemp at 2017 FounderMade Consumer Discovery Show

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 4, 2017) - Right On Brands, Inc. ( OTCQB : RTON) announced today that Humbly Hemp will be exhibiting at the New York 2017 FounderMade Consumer Discovery Show in November. The FounderMade New York event is attended by many high profile media influencers, distributors, retailers, and investors who can help fast track a brand onto the road of success.

The FounderMade Summits are fast becoming the ultimate destination for entrepreneurs to build the business of their dreams. The Consumer Discovery Show connects a curated network of best-in-class entrepreneurs, founders, execs, press, bloggers, media influencers, distributors, retailers, and investors. Through the FounderMade platform, we take consumer discovery to the next level. Helping entrepreneurs everywhere scale their business through thought leadership, investment, distribution and high-impact marketing initiatives.

Confirmed buyers, investors, and influencers at this year's show include Whole Foods Markets, Urban Outfitters, Starbucks, CNBC, Huffington Post, Beechwood Capital and a whole host of Fortune 500 companies.

"FounderMade Consumer Discovery Show is an annual event that connects the founders of innovative brands with entrepreneurs in all stages of growth," states Daniel Crawford CEO. "This is a huge show and has been a launching pad for many major brands such as RXBar, FoodStirs and Bulletproof Coffee. With influential business leaders such as Target, Starbucks, Entrepreneur Magazine and Whole Foods, this is an enterprising opportunity for the brand to be seen by industry leaders."

Tickets are live so let the countdown begin! Get excited about FounderMade's NEW Consumer Discovery Show in NYC this November 17-18. All the details and your early bird tickets at foundermade.com/cds-2017.

For more information: http://www.foundermade.com/

About Humbly Hemp Bars:

Humbly Hemp snack bars are straightforward, delicious, and jam-packed with the best ingredients on earth. Each bar is kosher, vegan, soy free, dairy free, gluten-free, and free of all top 11 allergens. All our bars start with a base of Gluten Free Rolled Oats, Hemp seeds, and Plant Protein. We offer three flavors: Cinnamon Date, Berry Vanilla, and Cocoa + Sea Salt.

Within four months of our launch, Humbly Hemp has added over twenty-five retail locations in the Los Angeles area and signed a brokerage deal with Sunshine Specialties, an industry leader in the health and wellness space who has put us into talks with big-box retailers throughout the state of California. They have also signed agreements and are available on UrthMarket.Com, a new cutting-edge natural food online retailer.

Order from Humbly Hemp on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=bl_dp_s_web_0?ie=UTF8&search-alias=aps&field-keywords=Humbly+Hemp

About Right On Brands, Inc.:

Right On Brands, Inc., a Santa Monica, California based consumer and media company specializing in the brand development of health conscious, hemp-infused food and beverage products.

Humbly Hemp is a product line of delicious hemp-based products. The snack line will feature functional foods that will delight the palette of consumers and thrill retailers with Americas fastest growing food category.

Interested investors, our stock symbol has recently changed from HLTK to RTON.

Corporate Website: HumblyHemp.Com

Order product online and join our email list

To stay informed with up-to-the-minute details on the upcoming launch and local happenings, friends and fans of the hemp-friendly company can sign up for the Humbly Hemp Founders Club by visiting the official website:

http://www.HumblyHemp.com

Visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/humblyhemp/?fref=ts

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/HumblyHemp?lang=en

Visit us on Investors Hangout: http://investorshangout.com/HealthTalk-Live-Inc-HLTK-91651/

Investors Hangout is the only authorized Investors blog page for Right On Brands, Inc.

Safe Harbor Act: This release includes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involves risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, the ability to meet customer demand, the ability to manage growth, acquisitions of technology, equipment, or human resources, the effect of economic business conditions and capacity to attract and retain skilled personnel. The Company is not obligated to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.