RightScale and Spotinst Partner to Automate the Use of Amazon EC2 Spot Instances to Save Enterprises Money

March 8 Webinar Will Explore Innovative Techniques to Leverage Spot Instances

SANTA BARBARA, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 7, 2017) - RightScale® Inc., a demonstrated leader in enterprise universal cloud management, today announced a partnership and integration with Spotinst, the leading workload management platform for Amazon EC2.

Amazon EC2 Spot instances allow companies to bid on spare AWS EC2 computing capacity. Since Amazon EC2 Spot instances are often available at a discount compared to On-Demand pricing, enterprises can significantly reduce the cost of running applications by as much as 80-90 percent.

RightScale has integrated Spotinst Elastigroup into RightScale Cloud Management and will resell Elastigroup to RightScale customers looking to maximize their use of Spot Instances.

"The combination of RightScale and the Spotinst Platform made it easier and more efficient to integrate Amazon EC2 Spot instances into our cloud infrastructure, specifically into our Elastic Container Service (ECS) running our containerized environments, saving us significant time and money," said Matt Wise, senior systems architect at Nextdoor.com.

"We are excited to combine RightScale's established Cloud Management Platform (CMP) and cost management capabilities with Spotinst's premier EC2 Spot instance workload management platform," said Amiram Shachar, founder and CEO of Spotinst. "Over the past year, RightScale has been recognized by analysts, media, and a number of customers as having the most powerful Cloud Management Platform in the industry. By integrating Spotinst into the RightScale CMP, RightScale customers can more easily realize large savings opportunities in their EC2 workloads, through highly available, automated spot instance management."

Joint Webinar: "Cut AWS Costs: Using Spot Instances for More Than Batch"

For more information on how enterprises can leverage Spot instances, RightScale will hold a webinar on Wednesday, March 8. The webinar will include Boyd McGeachie, Product Management EC2, AWS; Blake Eubanks, Director of Sales, Spotinst; and Brian Adler, Director, Enterprise Architecture, RightScale.

Attendees will learn about new spot capabilities from AWS and find out how Spotinst's Elastigroup service integrates with RightScale to help save money.

The webinar will cover:

Understanding the basics of Amazon EC2 Spot instances

Use cases for spot instances

Extending the use cases for batch with Spotinst

How RightScale integrates with Spotinst

To attend the webinar, please register here.

Spotinst has created a SaaS-based workload management that reduces cloud computing costs by up to 80 percent using predictive analytics and proprietary algorithms to forecast and leverage Spot markets available from AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure and Packet.net's bare metal cloud. Through its unique Elastigroup Platform, Spotinst reliably delivers 100 percent cluster portability and availability while dramatically reducing cloud costs.

RightScale Universal Cloud Management enables leading enterprises to accelerate delivery of cloud-based applications that engage customers and drive top-line revenue while optimizing cloud usage to reduce risk and costs. With RightScale, IT organizations can deliver instant access to a portfolio of public, private, and hybrid cloud services across business units and development teams while maintaining enterprise control.