RightSmith Becomes the Exclusive, Global Provider of Thousands of Hours of Stock Footage from The Amazing Race

Ad agencies, publishers, media companies, creative agencies and other content creators now have access to high production value stock footage from 28 seasons of the Emmy Award-winning TV show The Amazing Race

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 21, 2017) - RightSmith Group, specialists in the licensing and management of high-value media archives, has partnered with Profiles Television, creator of The Amazing Race, to commercialize its enormous archive of stunning stock footage from the world-renowned TV series. Hundreds of hours of pristine footage covering more than 85 countries is now exclusively available for licensing by creative professionals via the RightSmith content licensing portal.

Famous for its spectacular locations, The Amazing Race is unquestionably one of the richest video archives in terms of geographic variety and cinematographic excellence. Since 2001, and over the course of 28 seasons, The Amazing Race series has consistently captured the beauty and drama of every location on which it has been filmed. Along the way, it has garnered 15 Primetime Emmy awards, notably for Cinematography and Picture Editing.

Working in close cooperation with the show's creators, Bertram van Munster and Elise Doganieri, the experts at RightSmith's media services team provided guidance on how best to assess, categorize and index thousands of hours of footage to maximize its market potential.

Creative professionals now have instant access to high-definition stock footage from The Amazing Race shot in thousands of locations on six continents: Asia, Africa, Australia, Europe, North America, and South America. The entire archive has been meticulously catalogued for fast search and easy licensing, and features many of the wonders of the world portrayed in The Amazing Race.

Some of the epic shots available for licensing include the Grand Canyon, the pyramids of Egypt, the Great Wall of China, the Sahara Desert, the Great Barrier Reef, beaches of Tahiti, and the Swiss Alps -- just to name a few. Also included are remote locations such as Mongolia, the Atlas Mountains in Morocco, and tiny villages in Azerbaijan. In many instances, high-definition drone and aerial footage is available, along with dramatic POV shots. Note: the archive does not include footage of the contestants.

"Our Amazing Race footage is extremely unique and highly desirable. RightSmith worked with us to make sure our vast catalogue is indexed and showcased so that creative professionals can easily find stunning video clips that will add drama and visual impact to their projects," said Elise Doganieri, executive producer at Profiles Television.

"RightSmith is continually looking for premium film and video archives that are in high demand by creative professionals. The Amazing Race needs no introductions, as Elise and Bertram consistently focused on producing cinematographic excellence of breath-taking locations," said Jackie Mountain, president, RightSmith Group. "Our partnership with The Amazing Race is indicative of RightSmith's mission to aggregate and commercialize high-production-value footage that will enable creatives to add dramatic visual impact to their projects."

The Amazing Race stock footage collection is available at www.rightsmith.com.

About Profiles Television

Profiles Television is an award-winning, full-service production company that develops and produces programming for the worldwide marketplace. Founded in 2003, Profiles Television is run by ten-time Emmy® award-winning producers Bertram van Munster and Elise Doganieri, the executive producers best known for creating and producing CBS's long-running reality juggernaut The Amazing Race, now airing its 28th season (The Amazing Race is produced through World Race Productions, a subsidiary of Profiles Television). www.profiles-television.com

About RightSmith

RightSmith is a leader in media archive management and monetization, with offices in Los Angeles, Tokyo, Sydney, and London. RightSmith connects creators and media professionals to content that appears every day throughout the world's film, television, advertising, publishing and online media industries. Visit RightSmith to learn more about how the company works with large media archives to monetize, store, and distribute their assets. www.rightsmith.com