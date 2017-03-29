Riley Resources to Resume Trading on the TSX-V

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 29, 2017) - Riley Resources Corp. (TSX VENTURE:RLY.P) ("Riley" or, the "Company"), is pleased to announce that further to the receipt of final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange" or the "TSX-V") in respect of the Company's Qualifying Transaction, that the Company will resume trading at market open on March 29, 2017.

As indicated in the bulletin issued by the TSX-V, the Company will be classified as a Tier 2 "mining" company with the trading symbol "RLY".

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Riley Resources Corp.

Todd Hilditch, CEO and Director

