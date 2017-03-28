Ring in Spring with Floral Gewurztraminer from Alto Adige

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - March 28, 2017) - This season, ring in spring with Gewürztraminer from Alto Adige! Bursting with notes of rose petals, lychee and cut grass on the nose, sipping a Gewürztraminer from Alto Adige is like having a freshly-cut bouquet of spring flowers right in your glass.

For a traditional Northern Italian pairing (and also a favorite of Master Sommelier, Geoff Kruth) try Gewürztraminer with hearty sausages like Bratwurst. Dry, with balanced acidity, Gewürztraminer also makes an ideal pairing for a variety of Asian cuisines and other spicy dishes.

The Gewürztraminer grape's spiritual home is the winegrowing village of Tramin in Alto Adige, as evidenced by the name. The word Gewürztraminer translates to "spice carrier" for its spicy, exotic notes, and it has been a staple in Tramin's wine production since the village was founded over one hundred years ago.

Gewürztraminer represents around 10% of white grape plantings and is also grown in other parts of the region. In more northern areas, such as the Isarco Valley, the wines generally have leaner taste profiles. From any part of Alto Adige, distinctive Gewürztraminer is one of the most highly-requested Italian white wines by consumers and sommeliers alike.

With a bottle or two of Gewürztraminer from Alto Adige chilling in the fridge, any meal can be easily transformed into a celebratory spring feast. For more information visit www.altoadigewinesusa.com or join us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AAwines, and Instagram and Twitter at @AltoAdigeWines.

ALTO ADIGE / SÜDTIROL WINE MARKETING BOARD

The Alto Adige Wine Board was formed in 1975 by a group of winemaking companies to promote and strengthen the image of the wines from Alto Adige. The promotional campaigns are implemented by IDM Südtirol/Alto Adige on behalf of the Consortium of Alto Adige Wines. The Alto Adige Wine Board is active in Italy, Germany, Austria, England, Benelux, Russia, Japan, Switzerland, and in the United States.

ALTO ADIGE WINES PRORUS US MARKETING CAMPAIGN

The objectives of the PRORUS campaign, co-financed by the Italian State and the European Union, are to increase overall awareness of the DOC wines from Alto Adige, demonstrate their versatility with a wide range of foods, and showcase the diverse palette of wines that emanate from such a unique winegrowing region.