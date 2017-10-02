Rio Novo Announces Annual Shareholder Meeting Results

October 02, 2017 17:30 ET
TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct. 2, 2017) - Rio Novo Gold Inc. (TSX:RN) ("Rio Novo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all resolutions were passed at the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Shareholder Meeting") held on September 29, 2017.
The formal report on voting results with respect to the matters voted upon at the Meeting was filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Patrick PaneroPresident & CEORio Novo Gold Inc.+55 (21) 2429-5101patrick.panero@rnovogold.com
