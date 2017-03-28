RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Appointment of Qi Tang as Acting Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 28, 2017) - RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust ("RioCan") (TSX:REI.UN) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Qi Tang as Acting Chief Financial Officer of RioCan effective April 3, 2017. She will be reporting to the Chief Executive Officer, Edward Sonshine.

"Qi has made a significant impact at RioCan since she joined us; her real estate background and strong financial acumen make her an excellent fit for this role," said Edward Sonshine, Chief Executive Officer of RioCan. "We are very pleased that she has agreed to take on this position as a senior member of the RioCan team."

Qi brings extensive experience and expertise in real estate financial reporting, budgeting, forecasting, corporate finance, cash management, risk management, tax and process re-engineering. Qi holds a Master of Science in Accounting degree from the University of Saskatchewan, and is a CPA, CA and CFA. Qi started her career at KPMG in progressive roles advising clients on mergers and acquisitions, deal due diligence, valuation, and business strategy development. Prior to her joining RioCan, Qi held the positions of Vice President, Finance & Accounting for Dream Global REIT, Chief Financial Officer for Symphony Senior Living Inc. and as Vice President, Strategic Planning and Forecasting for Chartwell Retirement Residences.

About RioCan

RioCan is Canada's largest real estate investment trust with a total enterprise value of approximately $14.6 billion as at December 31, 2016. RioCan owns and manages Canada's largest portfolio of shopping centres with ownership interests in a portfolio of 300 Canadian retail and mixed use properties, including 15 properties under development, containing an aggregate net leasable area of 47 million square feet. For further information, please refer to RioCan's website at www.riocan.com.