RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Date of First Quarter 2017 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 3, 2017) - RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust ("RioCan") (TSX:REI.UN) today announced that it is scheduled to release its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2017 prior to the market open on Friday, May 12, 2017.

Interested parties are invited to participate in a conference call with management on Friday, May 12, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. eastern time. You will be required to identify yourself and the organization on whose behalf you are participating.

In order to participate, please dial 416-340-2216 or 1-866-223-7781. If you cannot participate in the live mode, a replay will be available until June 9, 2017. To access the replay, please dial 905-694-9451 or 1-800-408-3053 and enter passcode 2412803#.

Scheduled speakers include Edward Sonshine, O.Ont., Q.C., Chief Executive Officer, Rags Davloor, President and Chief Operating Officer and Qi Tang, Senior Vice President and Acting Chief Financial Officer. Management's presentation will be followed by a question and answer period. To ask a question, press "star 1" on a touch-tone phone. The conference call operator will be notified of all requests in the order in which they are made, and will introduce each questioner.

Alternatively, to access the simultaneous webcast, go to the following link on RioCan's website http://investor.riocan.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/events/default.aspx and click on the link for the webcast. The webcast will be archived 24 hours after the end of the conference call and can be accessed for 120 days.

About RioCan

RioCan is Canada's largest real estate investment trust with a total enterprise value of approximately $14.6 billion as at December 31, 2016. RioCan owns and manages Canada's largest portfolio of shopping centres with ownership interests in a portfolio of 300 Canadian retail and mixed use properties, including 15 properties under development, containing an aggregate net leasable area of 47 million square feet. For further information, please refer to RioCan's website at www.riocan.com.