RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Signs Office Lease to Bring RioCan Yonge Eglinton Centre to Full Occupancy

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 2, 2017) - RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust ("RioCan") (TSX:REI.UN) has entered into a firm lease agreement with an investment grade tenant to occupy an additional 47,000 square feet of office space at RioCan's recently renovated Yonge Eglinton Centre and corporate headquarters, located above the intersection of two major transit lines at the northwest corner of Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue in Toronto, Ontario.

"With this lease transaction, both the retail and office components of this one-million square foot property are virtually fully occupied, reflecting the high demand for mixed-use office and retail space in Toronto's midtown corridor," said Edward Sonshine, Chief Executive Officer of RioCan.

The office component at RioCan Yonge Eglinton Centre includes approximately 755,000 square feet of space in two office towers, 2300 Yonge Street and 20 Eglinton West. An office user has committed to lease an additional 47,295 square feet of space commencing March 2017, occupying a total of approximately 80,600 square feet in four full floors of the 20 Eglinton West tower, and one floor in the 2300 Yonge Street tower. Major tenants at the RioCan Yonge Eglinton Centre include the Ontario Energy Board and Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada. The retail component of the property is currently 99% occupied, and with more than 440,000 people passing through the Yonge Eglinton Centre each day, it is also one of the busiest shopping centres in Canada, with major retail tenants, such as Metro, Indigo, Winners, Sephora, Urban Outfitters, Cineplex, HSBC, Pharma Plus, and the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO).

"Since the retail expansion and renovations were completed in 2015, we have experienced a real renaissance at the property - making homes for many great new and exciting tenants, such as Sephora, MAC, Winners, Carters OshKosh, and the new VIP theatres at the Cineplex Cinemas Yonge-Eglinton," said Sonshine. "With thousands of new people moving into the immediate area over the next few years, the updated RioCan Yonge Eglinton Centre is proud to be the premiere shopping and entertainment destination at the heart of one of Canada's most densely populated communities."

About RioCan

RioCan is Canada's largest real estate investment trust with a total enterprise value of approximately $14.6 billion as at December 31, 2016. RioCan owns and manages Canada's largest portfolio of shopping centres with ownership interests in a portfolio of 300 Canadian retail and mixed use properties, including 15 properties under development, containing an aggregate net leasable area of 47 million square feet. For further information, please refer to RioCan's website at www.riocan.com.