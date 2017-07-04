RioCan REIT Provides an Update on Its Capital Recycling Program

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - July 4, 2017) - RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust ("RioCan") (TSX:REI.UN) is pleased to provide an update on its capital recycling program. On June 29, 2017, RioCan completed the sale of its Cambie Street property in Vancouver, B.C. for a sale price of $94.2 million, which equates to a capitalization rate of 3.29%. RioCan has also entered into a firm agreement to sell a portfolio of six chartered bank branches located in B.C. at a sale price of $30.3 million, which equates to a capitalization rate of 3.72%. The sale is expected to close in the third quarter of 2017.

"Since 2013, RioCan has recycled close to $1.5 billion of capital, not including our highly successful sale of our portfolio in the United States, and we have reinvested these proceeds into accretive acquisitions that improve our overall portfolio and into development projects that will unlock the intrinsic value in our urban properties and diversify our revenue stream with the addition of rental residential assets," said Edward Sonshine, Chief Executive Officer of RioCan. "We are not only securing the financial strength of Canada's largest REIT, we are securing the continued future growth for our unitholders by creating substantial value though our urban intensification program."

About RioCan

RioCan is Canada's largest real estate investment trust with a total enterprise value of approximately $14.6 billion as at March 31, 2017. RioCan owns and manages Canada's largest portfolio of shopping centres with ownership interests in a portfolio of 300 Canadian retail and mixed use properties, including 15 properties under development, containing an aggregate net leasable area of 46 million square feet. For the past 25 years, we have shaped the future, sensibly cultivated growth, and taken our stakeholders and partners wherever they needed to go. Currently, we have more than 6,200 tenants and 700 employees with a presence from coast to coast. We know that there is a home for every retailer. Whether we find it today or build it for tomorrow, we deliver real vision, solid ground. For more information, visit www.riocan.com.