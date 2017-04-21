Rise Appoints Alan Edwards and Tom Vehrs to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 21, 2017) - Rise Gold Corp. (CSE:RISE)(CSE:RISE.CN)(OTC PINK:RYES) ("Rise" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Alan Edwards has been appointed a Director and Chairman of the Board of the Company. The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Thomas Vehrs as a Director of the Company.

Mr. Alan Edwards is an experienced executive and engineer with over 35 years of experience in the mining industry. Mr. Edwards was the General Manager for three major mining operations in the United States and the Senior Vice President of Operations for Freeport Indonesia where he was responsible for the leadership of a workforce of over 6,000 employees. Mr. Edwards served as the Vice President Operations for Kinross Gold Corporation and as the Chief Operating Officer for Apex Silver Mines where he directed the successful construction of the $675M San Cristobal Mine in the difficult political climate of Bolivia. Mr. Edwards has served on numerous boards of public companies including as Chairman of AuRico Gold Corporation during a period of extensive growth which culminated into a successful US$1.5B merger with Alamos Gold. Mr. Edwards holds an MBA and a Mining Engineering degree from the University of Arizona.

Dr. Thomas Vehrs is a highly regarded and experienced exploration geologist with over 40 years of experience in the Americas. During his career, Dr. Vehrs has conducted and managed numerous exploration programs resulting in the discovery and delineation of major copper, gold and silver deposits, including the Los Pelambres porphyry copper deposit in Chile, the Northumberland sediment-hosted gold deposit in central Nevada, the Rio Blanco porphyry copper deposit in northern Peru and orogenic gold deposits in Central Guatemala. For the past ten years, Dr. Vehrs held the position of Vice President of Exploration for Fortuna Silver Mines and was responsible for the development and execution of exploration programs at the Caylloma Mine in Peru and the San Jose Mine in southern Mexico. During this period, Fortuna Silver Mines was successful in expanding the resources, reserves and production rate at the San Jose Mine resulting in a market capitalization in excess of $1 B. Dr. Vehrs holds a Ph.D. in geology from Syracuse University and served as an officer in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The Company announces that Mr. Fred Tejada has resigned as President, Secretary and Director of the Company and announces that Mr. Brad Scharfe has also resigned from the board of directors. The Company thanks Mr. Tejada and Mr. Scharfe for their excellent work in the successful acquisition of the Idaho-Maryland Gold Project. Mr. Benjamin Mossman will remain as CEO and Director and has been appointed President of the Company. Mr. Cale Thomas will remain as CFO and Director and has also been appointed Secretary of the Company.

In connection with their appointments, the Company announces the grant of 500,000 incentive stock options to Alan Edwards and the grant of 400,000 incentive stock options to Tom Vehrs at an exercise price of $0.28 per share for a period of 3 years.

About Rise Gold Corp.

Rise is an exploration stage mining company. The Company's principal asset is the historic past producing Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine located in California, USA. Rise was incorporated in Nevada, USA in 2007 and maintains its head office in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Benjamin Mossman, CEO and Director

Rise Gold Corp.