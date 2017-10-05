Rule the Criminal Underworld in This Action-Packed, Free-to-Play Card Battler for Mobile Devices

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - October 05, 2017) - Atari®, one of the world's most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers, today announced that their card-based mob brawler, Goon Squad™, is now available on the App Store and Google Play. Goon Squad drops players into an underworld ruled by mobsters, gambling and fast-paced card battles. Players can plot a path from lowly Goon to all-powerful Godfather in the free-to-play title, collecting cards to rise through the ranks and build the ultimate criminal empire.

Developed by On5, Goon Squad is available now for download on the App Store for iPhone, iPad and iPod touch and Google Play for Android devices here:

To watch the Goon Squad launch trailer, visit: https://youtu.be/9itmAy_42MU.

Players brawl their way to the top by dominating adversaries in head-to-head card matches, deploying goons to take over rival headquarters while defending their own safe houses. Join a squad to gain protection, survive in four-player rumbles and earn new cards to progress through perilous cities.

Become the ultimate mob boss in Goon Squad by mastering key gameplay, including:

Head-to-Head Brawls - Battle rivals in real-time to take control of an opponent's headquarters, and win Skulls and Safes, containing rare cards, chips and cash.

- Battle rivals in real-time to take control of an opponent's headquarters, and win Skulls and Safes, containing rare cards, chips and cash. Family Business - Become the Godfather by gathering a team of goons to do your dirty work or join an established squad to gain protection and cash.

- Become the Godfather by gathering a team of goons to do your dirty work or join an established squad to gain protection and cash. Become the Top Brawler - Hone brawl skills in co-op and four-player deathmatch modes, each with its own leaderboard, ranking system and reputation points.

- Hone brawl skills in co-op and four-player deathmatch modes, each with its own leaderboard, ranking system and reputation points. Last Man Standing - Defeat and outlast other players in Rumble Mode, a four-player free-for-all fight to earn coveted trophies.

- Defeat and outlast other players in Rumble Mode, a four-player free-for-all fight to earn coveted trophies. Rival Base Attacks - Send in hired goons to overthrow an opponent's headquarters, while still defending against assaults.

- Send in hired goons to overthrow an opponent's headquarters, while still defending against assaults. Turf Wars - Progress through iconic yet perilous gangster locales like Chinatown, Reno and the Boardwalk to claim special cards and improve your reputation.

- Progress through iconic yet perilous gangster locales like Chinatown, Reno and the Boardwalk to claim special cards and improve your reputation. Risk it All - Play slots after each battle won, wagering the safe for a chance to win a better prize -- or even the coveted jackpot. Or play 5-reel slots every couple of hours for even more chances to win.

"Set in the illustrious era of mobsters and criminal empires, the gameplay in Goon Squad is equal parts lighthearted and mischievous," said Fred Chesnais, Chief Executive Officer of Atari. "With this launch, Atari builds on our experience in the simulation game market and our growing mobile portfolio, while taking a note from the increasing popularity of digital card games."

For more information, visit GoonSquadGame.com. Join the conversation on Twitter @GoonSquadGame and "Like" Goon Squad on Facebook.

About Atari

Atari (www.atari.com) is an interactive entertainment production company. As an iconic brand that transcends generations and audiences, the company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command®, Pong® and RollerCoaster Tycoon®. Atari has offices in New York and Paris.

© 2017 Atari Interactive, Inc. All rights reserved. Atari word mark and logo are trademarks owned by Atari Interactive, Inc.

About On5

On5 is a development studio consisting of a group of hard-working enthusiasts willing to bring new ideas into the world of mobile apps.

