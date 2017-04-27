Rising Biosciences, Inc. Launches Corporate Website, Announces Executive Research Team

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Apr 27, 2017) - Rising India Inc. ( OTC : RSII) is pleased to announce that Rising Biosciences, Inc., The Company's recently finalized merger entity, has officially launched its corporate website, www.Risingbiosciences.com detailing its mission statement, corporate objectives and newly appointed research executives.

Rising Biosciences, Inc. is a research & development company focusing on oral and topical cannabis and non-cannabis based pharmaceuticals with strict standards set forward by the pharmaceutical compounding industry. Operations will be helmed by a team of chemists, physicians, pharmacists and medical marijuana industry veterans for the development of products in a clinical lab environment with a focus on creating product that can be metabolized by the body more efficiently, and with delivery methods more acceptable than smoking, tinctures and oils available on the market today.

In addition to C-Level execs including previously announced execs CEO Robert Weber and Jim DiPrima, who will serve as CFO, the Rising Biosciences has also secured Arthur Hall as Chief Operating Officer. Hall, a seasoned executive in the medical marijuana industry, has extensive experience in laboratory environments in the states of Washington and Oregon, as well as a hands-on background in processing and production, particularly in development of new safe extraction methods, which have become industry standards today.

Rising Biosciences has assembled an impressive team of executives including its Chief Medical Officer, Gary C. Bernard, M.D. who also serves as President & CEO of Pointe Medical Services, Inc., Pointe Med Pharmacy and Live Well MD.

Douglas Bowes will serve as Director of Brand Development for Rising Biosciences. Bowes is a successful entrepreneur with over 35 years and the principal owner of a state of the art sterile and non-sterile compounding pharmacy.

Richard Vallette will serve as Director of Pharmacology for the company. He is a certified Pharmacy Regulatory Specialist with certifications in Specialty Pharmaceutical Compounding Techniques and He currently owns and operates a consulting business that provides regulatory and compliance strategies outlining the proper handling of pharmaceuticals to professionals in various medical fields.

CEO Weber is thrilled with the recent appointments, "We are pleased to have assembled our core team of execs and researchers and anticipate explosive growth in the sector given the current industry climate and prospects therein. The business is now prepared to move forward with products we have been working on the first being a non-opioid topical pain cream and the second being a peptide based serum for post melanoma scar reduction although not cannabis based products they will be marketable worldwide."

We also are pleased to announce the Ohio location has begun renovation and we anticipate completion this quarter.

$RSII on Twitter for LIVE company updates! www.twitter.com/risingindiausa

Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward- looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.