Rising Biosciences, Inc. Launches TSW! Topicals (This (Bleep) Works!), Delivering Innovative Pain Relief to Market in Q4; Unveils Scar Peptide Serum

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Sep 29, 2017) - Rising India's ( OTC : RSII) Rising Biosciences, Inc., a research and development company focusing on oral and topical pharmaceuticals with strict standards set forward by the pharmaceutical compounding industry, announces today that it has launched TSW Topicals (www.TSW-topicals.com), a range of over-the-counter, topical pain relief products using an innovative blend of clinically proven organic ingredients such as menthol, curcumin, ginger and capsaicin to reduce inflammation and effectively relieve pain.

Products include solutions for muscle and joint pain, back pain, neuropathy/nerve pain and arthritis. TSW Pain, a topical pain relief cream for muscle and joint relief, is currently under testing to meet FDA requirements and Rising execs are confident it will hit the market sometime during Q4.

The Company also announces today a trial run of its Clinical Strength Peptide Serum for scar and skin repair. The serum produces visible results with an effective ingredient base and delivery system and Rising BioSciences is launching a sample run for a limited number of subscribers to our newsletter. All you have to do to reserve your sample is visit www.RisingBiosciences.com, scroll to the bottom of the home page and 'Subscribe' to our newsletter while supplies last.

"We have received an overwhelmingly positive response to its trial run for TSW Pain and expect similar feedback for our clinical strength peptide serum," states Doug Bowes, Director of Brand Development.

As well, CEO Robert Weber has been working toward an official name and ticker change for Rising India, Inc. and has retained the services of the same attorney that assisted in successfully attaining the name and symbol change for sister company, PAO Group, Inc. ( OTC : PAOG)

