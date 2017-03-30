Rising India Inc. Executes Definitive Merger Agreement with Rising BioSciences, Inc.

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 30, 2017) - Rising India Inc. ( OTC : RSII) announces today that it has executed the definitive merger agreement with Rising BioSciences, Inc. Appointments of new management and directors, as well as additional details on company objectives and plans will be forthcoming in future announcements.

Rising BioSciences, Inc. is a research and development company focusing on oral and topical cannabis based pharmaceuticals with strict standards set forward by the pharmaceutical compounding industry. Operations will be helmed by a team of chemists, physicians, pharmacists and medical marijuana industry veterans for the development of products in a clinical lab environment with a focus on creating product that can be metabolized by the body more efficiently, and with delivery methods more acceptable than smoking, tinctures and oils available on the market today.

$RSII on Twitter for LIVE company updates! www.twitter.com/risingindiausa

Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.