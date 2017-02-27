Rising India Inc. Highlights Shareholder Conference Call Regarding Cannabis Pharmaceutical Research and Development Merger

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Feb 27, 2017) - Rising India Inc. ( OTC : RSII) has received several requests from shareholders for a recap to the Company's Shareholder Conference call which featured detailed information about the incoming merger company, Rising Biosciences, Inc.

Rising BioSciences, Inc. will be a research and development company focusing on oral and topical pharmaceuticals with strict standards set forward by the pharmaceutical compounding industry. Aside from cancer treatment and pain management, some of the uses for medical marijuana include treatment of conditions such as seizure disorders, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, rheumatoid arthritis, glaucoma and Crohn's disease.

Rising Biosciences is comprised of a team of chemists, physicians, pharmacists and medical marijuana industry veterans for the development of products in a clinical lab environment. Operations will focus on creating product that can be metabolized by the body more efficiently, and with delivery methods more acceptable than smoking, tinctures and oils available on the market today.

Procedures will include consistency in terms of quality and true dosage measures of CBD and/or THC delivery through each product the company develops and manufactures.

To date, the industry suffers from a lack of overall quality control of product, including accurate dosage. Rising Biosciences intends to be an industry standout by using policies and procedures set forth by the compounding pharmaceutical industry while monitoring safety and quality throughout.

Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.