Rising India Inc. Moves Forward With Final Agreement on Rising BioSciences Merger

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 6, 2017) - Rising India Inc. ( OTC : RSII) is pleased to announce that they are preparing to execute final documents for the incoming merger of Rising BioSciences, Inc., a research and development company focusing on oral and topical pharmaceuticals with strict standards set forward by the pharmaceutical compounding industry.

CEO Jim DiPrima feels this will be an incredible opportunity for the company and its shareholders moving forward. DiPrima has agreed to step down as CEO as part of the merger agreement. Incoming management and strategic alliances include a team of chemists, physicians, pharmacists and Medical Marijuana Industry veterans for the development of products in a clinical lab environment.

"I feel that Rising BioSciences will deliver shareholder value in a big way," states DiPrima. "There are ample prospects within the MMJ R&D markets, particularly those budding in the pharmaceutical compounding sector. Rising BioSciences seeks to fulfill a yet-to-be-met market demand with a first to market approach so that patients across the U.S. get the treatment they so desperately need without falling subject to the dangers of opiates, whose long-term effects can include liver damage, dependence/addiction and brain damage due to hypoxia, resulting from respiratory depression, among other complications."

He concludes, "In addition to the long-term growth prospects here, we have already experienced some incredible prospective shareholder value that I expect to continue in line with execution of the model. As well, there will be no reverse split or increase of authorized or outstanding shares in order to fully execute the merger. We anticipate signature on final Agreement(s) by end of Q1"

