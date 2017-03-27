Risk Strategies Company Acquires Terrell Insurance Services Inc., adds Private Client Personal Lines Capabilities to Dallas Operations

Move follows 2016 purchase of architect- and engineer-focused McLaughlin-Brunson

BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - Mar 27, 2017) - Less than one year after entering the Texas market, Risk Strategies Company, a privately held, rapidly growing national insurance brokerage and risk management firm, has added to its Dallas operation's capabilities with the acquisition of Terrell Insurance Services, a firm with a strong focus on simplifying the insurance and risk management needs of successful families and individuals. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 2012 by President and Principal Charles T. Terrell Jr., Terrell offers tailored insurance and employee benefits plans for commercial clients as well as a private client Insurance Services program offering a broad range of custom-tailored coverages -- from homeowners and auto to watercraft, art, jewelry and life -- and a high-touch service model focused on streamlining the complexity of private risk management.

"In addition to his long experience in commercial insurance and benefits, Charlie has a strong history and solid reputation in personal lines risk management and servicing," noted Bob Courtemanche, senior managing director, private client group national practice leader at Risk Strategies Company. "Risk Strategies Company is an organization built on deep expertise and personalized service, which makes managing even the most complex risk challenges simple. Terrell Insurance Services fits our model very well."

Terrell has more than 20 years of insurance broking experience in the Dallas-area market, dating back to 1994 when he worked as a commercial agent specializing in multi-family and single-family real estate accounts.

"Risk Strategies' ability to deliver national-level resources in a highly localized and personalized service delivery model is a real differentiator in this market," said Charles Terrell. "It's exciting to be part of the organization and to help build out a key practice area in this market."

Risk Strategies Company first entered the Dallas-area market in June of 2016 with its acquisition of McLaughlin-Brunson Insurance Agency, a prominent provider of professional liability, property and casualty and health insurance serving architects, engineers and certified professional accountants in Texas and Oklahoma.

About Risk Strategies Company

Risk Strategies Company is a privately held, national firm with offices across the country. As a leading U.S. insurance broker, the company offers sophisticated risk management advice as well as insurance and reinsurance placement for property & casualty, healthcare and employee benefits risks. Risk Strategies serves commercial companies, non-profits, public entities and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets. Ranked among the top 20 brokers in the country, Risk Strategies has offices in more than 35 locations nationwide including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Miami, Atlanta, Dallas, Nashville, Los Angeles and San Francisco.