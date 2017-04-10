Risk Strategies Company adds to Employee Benefits Practice with Acquisition of Mosse & Mosse Associates

Massachusetts-based specialist also brings capabilities in retirement planning

BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - Apr 10, 2017) - At a time of great uncertainty for employers amid looming federal policy changes, Risk Strategies Company, a privately held, rapidly growing national insurance brokerage and risk management firm, has added to its employee benefits practice and expertise with the acquisition of Mosse & Mosse Associates, LLC's commercial benefits and consulting operations. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

A boutique brokerage and consulting firm founded in 1989 and based in Lynnfield, Mosse & Mosse provides both employee benefits and retirement plan consulting. Its customer retention rate of over 90 percent is among the highest in the industry, with a number of clients having been with the company for over 20 years.

"Benefits consultants play a vital role in reconciling business goals and employee needs," noted John Greenbaum, National Employee Benefits Practice leader at Risk Strategies Company. "Mosse & Mosse's long-lived client relationships are clear evidence their strategic expertise and high-touch client service approach will be a great fit for our practice group."

Mosse & Mosse's clients span 37 states domestically as well as several foreign countries, competing in industries including automotive, farm equipment, printing & marketing, HVAC, insurance, industrial products, auto dealerships, power systems, and food processing, among others.

"Risk Strategies' deep practice expertise and broad reach of resources will be an immediate and long-lasting benefit to our current clients," said Jonathan R. Mosse, President of Health & Welfare at Mosse & Mosse. "We see those same attributes as an avenue for our associates to help the company grow in industries where we have experience."

Covering plan types including defined contribution, defined benefit and non-qualified plans, Mosse & Mosse's retirement plan consulting services cover investment consulting, plan design and operational analysis, as well as regulatory and compliance consulting support.

"Retirement planning expertise has been a source of competitive strength for our firm's service offerings," noted Michael V. Mosse, President of Retirement Plans at Mosse & Mosse. "We believe it will fit well with Risk Strategies' expanding capabilities."

In October 2016, Risk Strategies announced its purchase of TSG Financial, a Long Island, NY-based firm with similar specialties in employee benefits, wealth management and retirement planning. That acquisition marked Risk Strategies' first formal entry into the retirement and financial planning consultancy space.

A separate operation, Mosse & Mosse School and Municipality Insurance Services, was not included in the acquisition of Mosse & Mosse Associates, LLC.

About Risk Strategies Company

Risk Strategies Company is a privately held, national firm with offices across the country. As a leading U.S. insurance broker, the company offers sophisticated risk management advice as well as insurance and reinsurance placement for property & casualty, healthcare and employee benefits risks. Risk Strategies serves commercial companies, non-profits, public entities and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets. Ranked among the top 20 brokers in the country, Risk Strategies has offices in more than 35 locations nationwide including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Miami, Atlanta, Dallas, Nashville, Los Angeles and San Francisco.