Risk Strategies Company Appoints John Mina President

Extensive industry background, skills in team integration and growing revenue seen as an ideal fit for Risk's dynamic growth phase

BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - Apr 6, 2017) - Risk Strategies Company, a privately held, rapidly growing national insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced it has named John Mina as President to help guide the company across its expanding footprint of offices and run the day-to-day business operations.

Mina joins Risk Strategies after over two decades with Willis Towers Watson where he most recently served as Head of Corporate Risk & Broking, Atlantic South Region. He began his brokerage career in 1989, working with Marsh McLennan in the New York City office.

"Scaling our collaborative, small-firm culture as we continue on an accelerated growth path requires a unique combination of deep industry experience and leadership skills," said Michael Christian, CEO and Founder of Risk Strategies Company. "John has a proven track record that demonstrates he is the right person at the right time for this job."

Mina's role at Risk Strategies will focus on shaping and developing practices and offices, helping to develop strategy and refine organizational structures to maximize efficiency and client services as well as revenue growth. He will also serve on the executive committee and interact extensively with our offices and practices to provide leadership and direction for all business activities.

"Risk Strategies has built a strong reputation for deep technical knowledge in its specialties as well as exceptional client service," said Mina. "I'm looking forward to helping Mike and his team scale what has worked so well and uncover new ways to deliver more value to clients."

A resident of the Washington, D.C. area, Mina is a Board Member of the Friends of the National Zoo as well as the Maguire Academy of Risk & Insurance Management at Gallaudet University. He will be based out of Risk Strategies' New York City office.

About Risk Strategies Company

Risk Strategies Company is a privately held, national firm with offices across the country. As a leading U.S. insurance broker, the company offers sophisticated risk management advice as well as insurance and reinsurance placement for property & casualty, healthcare and employee benefits risks. Risk Strategies serves commercial companies, non-profits, public entities and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets. Ranked among the top 20 brokers in the country, Risk Strategies has offices in more than 35 locations nationwide including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Miami, Atlanta, Dallas, Nashville, Los Angeles and San Francisco.