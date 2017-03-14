Risk Strategies' Experts Named 2017 Power Brokers by Risk & Insurance

Rob Rosenzweig, Mary Pontillo and Kristina Marcigliano recognized for excellence in cyber and fine arts insurance

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 14, 2017) - Risk Strategies Company, privately held, rapidly growing national insurance brokerage and risk management firm, and its subsidiary DeWitt Stern, have been recognized for excellence in their fine arts and cyber insurance practices by Risk & Insurance.

Robert Rosenzweig, Risk Strategies Company vice president and national cyber risk practice leader, was named a 2017 Power Broker and "Rising Star" in the technology category for his ability to help clients understand and de-mystify possible coverage complications, including those stemming from the intersection of technology and their business operations.

"Rob is extraordinarily dedicated, committed to customer service, and very knowledgeable. That's why he's been my go-to resource on behalf of two different companies during the past seven years, for E&O, cyber, D&O, and other insurance coverages," explained one of Rob's clients, Roger Clark of Unified Enterprises Corp.

For DeWitt Stern, Mary Pontillo, senior vice president and manager of the fine arts department, and Kristina Marcigliano, senior account executive, were each named 2017 Power Brokers in the fine arts category. Emily Weiss, senior account executive, was also named a finalist in the same category.

Pontillo, who has received the award six times, and Marcigliano, who was also named a "Rising Star," were recognized for outstanding and innovative policy creation and customer service.

"When you get good coverage from someone who is so knowledgeable about the industry and that you trust that much, you just don't want to let that relationship go," said Arlie Sulka, owner of Lillian Nassau LLC. "Mary hits a home run every time."

Risk Strategies' CEO Mike Christian noted that the awards reflect on the organization's fundamental belief that an exceptional and knowledgeable employee base is vital to success.

"Our people are passionate about their work and taking care of clients," said Christian. "Receiving recognition from the industry for our incredible team is rewarding and encouraging. We thank the clients for their loyalty to our team, and their willingness to help recognize us for our hard work."

The Risk & Insurance® Power Broker® Awards are an annual selection of the most effective and influential commercial insurance brokers. The Power Broker® designation is based on nominations provided by brokers and risk managers, and is judged based on the quality of the application and on references by risk managers in each industry sector. Hundreds of risk managers and risk executives are interviewed in the process of identifying and soliciting, evaluating and judging the nominees. Brokers are judged primarily on their creativity in solving risk-related problems during the previous year, their demonstrated industry knowledge and their high level of client service.

About Risk Strategies Company

Risk Strategies Company is a privately held, national firm with offices across the country. As a leading U.S. insurance broker, the company offers sophisticated risk management advice as well as insurance and reinsurance placement for property & casualty, healthcare and employee benefits risks. Risk Strategies serves commercial companies, non-profits, public entities and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets. Ranked in the top 25 brokers in the country, the company has offices in more than 30 locations including Boston; Chicago; Los Angeles; Minneapolis, Minn.; Dallas; New York City; San Francisco; Atlanta; Portsmouth, N.H.; Providence, R.I.; Long Island, N.Y.; Teaneck, N.J.; Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; Irvine, Calif.; and Sacramento, Calif.

About Risk & Insurance:

Risk & Insurance® strives to identify emerging risks and mitigation strategies, while covering the fascinating people who drive the industry forward. We also provide expert coverage of core topics such as property and liability as well as the many specialties that comprise the risk management and commercial insurance universe. In addition, we are well known for covering specialized risks faced by a multitude of industries such as Workers' Compensation, Energy, Transportation, Construction, Health Care, etc. Our goal is to not only inform and help our readers succeed in their careers but also to inspire and motivate.