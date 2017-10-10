RiskLens Launches First Video-Based 'FAIR' Training Course

Featuring self-paced learning through a series of instructional videos and access to reference materials on a new online training platform, participants aim to get FAIR certified, learning how to communicate risk in financial terms to boardroom and C-suite audiences

RESTON, VA--(Marketwired - October 10, 2017) - RiskLens, the leading provider of cyber risk quantification solutions, today announced it has launched a new online training course designed to help educate and train risk professionals to become certified in FAIR (Factor Analysis of Information Risk), the standard quantitative model for information security and operational risk.

The FAIR model continues to mature and is increasingly deployed in large organizations to help risk professionals quantify and communicate their risk posture in business terms to board of directors and C-suite decision makers and enable cost-effective decision making regarding the prioritization of risk mitigation initiatives and resource allocation.

The new online FAIR training offers a self-paced course that spans all FAIR principles. The in-depth course material provides an introduction to critical thinking about risk; core measuring concepts, such as accuracy versus precision, and how to measure risk based on limited or poor quality data. The course also features instructional videos and access to reference materials on a new online training platform.

"We are thrilled to offer security and risk professionals a truly rewarding continuing education program led by FAIR-certified experts who deliver instruction based on their deep expertise in real-world implementation of FAIR programs in industry-leading organizations" said RiskLens CEO Nick Sanna.

Participants have the opportunity to test for formal Open FAIR certification with a voucher provided upon completion of the training course. The Open FAIR certification is issued by The Open Group, the international standards consortium that released the OpenFAIR standard, and testing is completed through Pearson VUE, at one of their regional testing centers.

