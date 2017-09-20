RiskVision Named 2017 Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards Winner for Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) Software of the Year

SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 20, 2017) - RiskVision, the enterprise risk intelligence company formerly known as Agiliance, today announced that the RiskVision platform has been named Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) Software of the Year by the 2017 Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards.

"RiskVision's award-winning platform is continually being refined and improved to address our customers' greatest pain points across exceedingly complex enterprise risk use cases," said Keith Higgins, CMO at RiskVision. "Risk is not a one-size-fits-all term, especially when it involves practitioners, the C-level and the board. RiskVision's innovative approach and bleeding edge technology expertly translates business risk for each of those levels based on their specific needs. We enable an efficient and effective, top-down risk management processes that is supported by bottom-up risk and security information that every level can take action on."

The RiskVision Platform is the industry's first risk intelligence solution that satisfies a growing enterprise need for both integrated risk management solutions (IRMS) and security orchestration, analytics and remediation (SOAR). RiskVision also recently launched a first-of-its-kind, out-of-the-box SOAR solution to streamline business, IT and security collaboration which introduced features to help enterprise and government organizations prevent cyber breaches from ransomware, fraud, insider threats, IP loss, privacy data loss and other high-risk areas, including:

New Business, IT and Security Metrics and Visualization

New Threat Intelligence Feeds, Grids, Pages and Actions

New Risk Classification and Scoring





The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards recognize the top companies, products, innovation and people in the cybersecurity industry today. Judges are senior-level, experienced CyberSecurity professionals that have personally worked within the information security space, including journalists, analysts and technology executives with experience in a range of information security positions and perspectives. From successful technology startups to veteran industry leaders, the panel of judges bring a balanced perspective of evaluation for the award nominations.

About RiskVision

RiskVision develops comprehensive risk intelligence solutions for the enterprise. The highly decorated RiskVision platform is the industry's first risk intelligence solution designed for today's real-time, big-data, threat-centric world. RiskVision's architecture and design delivers the industry's best usability, scale, automation and time-to-deployment advantages -- at a fraction of the cost of traditional solutions. CIOs and CROs of the world's leading organizations and government agencies rely on RiskVision; customers include AXA Group, Cisco, Deutsche Bank, E*TRADE, Exelon, First Data, Fiserv, HCL, Lloyds Banking Group, Novartis, Roche, Safeway, Sheetz, Southern Co., Time Warner, United Health Group, U.S. Departments of Defense, Health & Human Services, Justice, and Veterans Affairs, and dozens of other clients worldwide. For more information, please visit riskvisioninc.com.