RiskVision Named a Top 25 Cybersecurity Leader of 2017 by Cyber Defense Magazine

RiskVision's Innovative Approach to Risk Management Acknowledged for Fourth Consecutive Year by CDM

SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 10, 2017) - RiskVision, the enterprise risk intelligence company formerly known as Agiliance, today announced that it has been named a "2017 Cybersecurity Leader" by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM). This is RiskVision's fifth recognition and fourth consecutive year the CDM has honored RiskVision based on its innovative business risk platform.

Cyber Defense's annual Top 25 Cybersecurity Leaders award recognizes organizations demonstrating next-generation innovation and leadership for real-world cybersecurity challenges. "RiskVision is the world's first enterprise risk intelligence platform specifically designed to help organizations throughout the entire risk management lifecycle," said Gary S. Miliefsky, executive producer, Cyber Defense Magazine.

The RiskVision Platform is the industry's first risk intelligence solution that satisfies a growing enterprise need for both integrated risk management solutions (IRMS) and security orchestration, analytics and remediation (SOAR). RiskVision also recently launched a first-of-its-kind, out-of-the-box SOAR solution to streamline business, IT and security collaboration which introduced features to help enterprise and government organizations prevent cyber breaches from ransomware, fraud, insider threats, IP loss, privacy data loss and other high-risk areas, including:

New Business, IT and Security Metrics and Visualization

New Threat Intelligence Feeds, Grids, Pages and Actions

New Risk Classification and Scoring

"The size and scope of breaches these days seem to continually set a new high-water mark for number of exposed records," said Keith Higgins, CMO at RiskVision. "After the Equifax breach and conclusion of the recent Yahoo breach investigation, it is imperative that risk professionals, the board and the C-level reevaluate their organizations' overall business risk exposure. We continue to innovate our solution based on stakeholder feedback, making it the industry's most comprehensive and effective risk management platform available today."

