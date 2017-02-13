RiskVision Named "Hot Company" Winner for Risk Management in the Annual Cyber Defense Magazine InfoSec Awards

Editor's Choice Award the Fifth Recognition by Cyber Defense Magazine in the Past Four Years

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 13, 2017) - RiskVision, the enterprise risk intelligence company formerly known as Agiliance, today announced that Cyber Defense Magazine, the industry's leading electronic information security magazine and media partner of the RSA® Conference 2017, has named RiskVision the Hot Company winner in the Risk Management Solutions category. This is RiskVision's fifth recognition by Cyber Defense Magazine, including four consecutive years of being named a winner at the RSA Conference. Most recently, RiskVision was named a Top 20 Cybersecurity Leader of 2016 in Risk Management by Cyber Defense Magazine.

After many months of review and judged by leading independent information security experts, Cyber Defense Magazine is pleased to have selected RiskVision as a winner.

"We're thrilled to recognize next-generation innovation in the information security marketplace and that's why RiskVision has earned this award from Cyber Defense Magazine. Some of the best INFOSEC defenses come from these kinds of forward thinking players who think outside of the box," said Pierluigi Paganini, Editor-in-chief, Cyber Defense Magazine.

RiskVision recently unveiled its latest release, themed "Threat is the New Risk" and innovative, threat-centric enterprise risk intelligence approach incorporating adversaries and exploits to drive real-time vulnerability and operational risk management using Big Data analytics and visualization. The RiskVision platform is the industry's first risk intelligence solution that satisfies a growing enterprise need for both integrated risk management solutions (IRMS), such as third and fourth party risk, and security operations, analytics and reporting (SOAR) use cases, such as vulnerability and incident management.

"Risk management is a topic that is here to stay for the long-run and is a something that is universally top-of-mind for the 40,000 IT security and risk professionals roaming the show floor here at RSA," said Keith Higgins, CMO of RiskVision. "Cyber risk is also on a very short list of key concerns for every C-level executive and board member, in 2017 and beyond. They look to their security and risk personnel -- who already have a very difficult task of assessing, measuring and mitigating threats -- and our goal is to provide them with the most effective, efficient and innovative solutions to predict and respond to business risk."

At RSAC 2017?

Swing the RiskVision booth #NE3208 to find out how 'Threat is the New Risk' works and get a better understanding of some of RiskVision's latest innovations in enterprise risk intelligence.

Booth attendees can also take part in an exciting promotion where visitors will have a chance to hack their way to $100,000 if they can "crack the code" of the RiskVision cash vault. For more information on RiskVision at RSAC, click here!

To set up a meeting during the show, please contact events@riskvisioninc.com.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting edge knowledge, real world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free and limited print editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences and our paid subscribers. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com

About RiskVision

RiskVision develops comprehensive risk intelligence solutions for the enterprise. The highly decorated RiskVision platform is the industry's first risk intelligence solution designed for today's real-time, big-data, threat-centric world. RiskVision's architecture and design delivers the industry's best usability, scale, automation and time-to-deployment advantages -- at a fraction of the cost of traditional solutions. CIOs and CROs of the world's leading organizations and government agencies rely on RiskVision; customers include AXA Group, Cisco, Deutsche Bank, E*TRADE, Exelon, First Data, Fiserv, HCL, Novartis, Roche, Safeway, Sheetz, Southern Co., Time Warner, United Health Group, U.S. Departments of Defense, Health & Human Services, Justice, and Veterans Affairs, and dozens of other clients worldwide. For more information, please visit riskvisioninc.com.