RiskVision Orchestrates EU GDPR Compliance with New Out of the Box Solution Pack

The New Solution Set Offers Data, Policy and Compliance Management, Incident Scoring and Notification and Regulatory Reporting

SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - RiskVision, the enterprise risk intelligence company formerly known as Agiliance, today announced the release of the RiskVision European Union (EU) General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Solution Pack. The comprehensive solution is designed to help data controller and data processor organizations comply with this regulation while also ensuring that they avoid potentially massive penalties imposed for any unintentional violation of these increasingly stringent cybersecurity mandates.

On April 27, 2016, the EU passed GDPR EU 2016/679 with far-reaching implications regarding the actions enterprises are required to take to protect personal customer and employee data. The impending regulations apply to personal data at all enterprise locations with business activity, including the processing of personal data. What's more, the GDPR EU mandates require organizations to be compliant by May 25, 2018, or face stiff penalties that include fines ranging between two and four percent of their global revenue.

The GDPR solution pack is RiskVision's answer to anticipated enterprise security and risk challenges brought about by the looming directive. The comprehensive solution set offers a combination of out-of-the-box assets, first and third-party policy and compliance management, in the cloud and on premise big data integration and orchestration, incident management scoring and notification and audit/regulatory reporting.

Altogether, the RiskVision GDPR Solution Pack includes content mapping for ISO 27001 (framework), ISO 27002 on premise controls and ISO 27018 (cloud controls) plus out of the box AICPA SOC 1 and SOC 2 reports. The following RiskVision processes are enabled to cover end-to-end GDPR requirements.

Asset Classification

Policy Management/Attestation

First Party Controls Assessment

Third Party Classification/Assessment

Vulnerability Management

Incident Notification

Audit and Regulatory Reporting

"Now more than ever enterprises are looking at significant changes to their security strategy over the next few years -- including major and often costly upgrades to their security programs in order to adhere to this new set of rigid security requirements imposed by GDPR," said Oliver Eckel, CEO at Cognosec GMBH. "With stiff penalties on revenue, violation of these mandates is not an option. Hence, organizations need to be taking a critical look at their data protection controls and processing to ensure they are fully compliant by next year. The RiskVision GDPR Solution Pack gives these organizations a much-needed boost to do just that, empowering them to completely assess and prioritize their assets, cross reference existing policies and provide customized reports when audit time rolls around."

For RiskVision GDPU Solution Pack pricing or additional information, please contact 408-200-0400 or visit www.riskvisioninc.com.

About RiskVision

RiskVision develops comprehensive risk intelligence solutions for the enterprise. The highly decorated RiskVision platform is the industry's first risk intelligence solution designed for today's real-time, big-data, threat-centric world. RiskVision's architecture and design delivers the industry's best usability, scale, automation and time-to-deployment advantages -- at a fraction of the cost of traditional solutions. CIOs and CROs of the world's leading organizations and government agencies rely on RiskVision; customers include AXA Group, Cisco, Deutsche Bank, E*TRADE, Exelon, First Data, Fiserv, HCL, Novartis, Roche, Safeway, Sheetz, Southern Co., Time Warner, United Health Group, U.S. Departments of Defense, Health & Human Services, Justice, and Veterans Affairs, and dozens of other clients worldwide. For more information, please visit riskvisioninc.com.