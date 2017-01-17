RiskVision Pioneers 'Threat is the New Risk' with its Groundbreaking 8.5 Release

Threat-Centric Enterprise Risk Intelligence Approach Incorporates Adversaries and Exploits to Drive Real-Time Vulnerability and Operational Risk Management Using Big Data Analytics and Visualization

SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 17, 2017) - RiskVision, the enterprise risk intelligence company formerly known as Agiliance, today announced release 8.5 with a groundbreaking Risk Management capability known as 'Threat is the New Risk.' New Threat Objects and Management, Operational Risk and Compliance Enhancements and Big Data Analytics and Visualization extends RiskVision's strategy for empowering organizations to manage risk centralized and decentralized across their three lines of defense.

Continuing its pioneering path, RiskVision now includes threat actors, adversary behaviors (attack patterns, exploits, malware, etc.), campaigns, courses of actions, exploit targets, indicators, incidents and more as linkable objects in its database. The 8.5 update gives added control and context for security and risk personnel. RiskVision customers can now score, prioritize and remediate risks in real-time by correlating with threat intelligence feeds and the latest exploit kits.

RiskVision release 8.5 introduces these out-of-the-box features to help enterprise and government organizations in their wars against anti-money laundering (AML), breaches, fraud, insider threats, IP loss and ransomware:

Threat and Vulnerability Objects and Management

Adds industry firsts: Threat Object, Exploit Databases and a CVSS 3.0 interface and values; plus, Vulnerability Exceptions for an asset or class of assets to exempt from remediation.





Extends patent-pending Always-On Assessments to RiskVision Enterprise Risk and Vendor Risk applications, expands the Document Repository with ownership inheritance, links to evidences and broader search, plus workflow delegation for many more data objects.





Features a fully-featured Metrics Trending Generator, threat-extended Vulnerability Risk Scoring that incorporates exploits and more asset criticality values, simplified Combinatorial Reporting for compliance, exception, finding, incident, risk, and vulnerability objects, plus more interactive Cyber System and Dynamic Groups graphical visualizations.

"RiskVision introduces 'Threat is the New Risk' in the market at a time when auditors, boards and C-suites see risk management as fragmented, opinion-based and frankly out of touch with how external and internal threats compromise the private and public sectors," said Joe Fantuzzi, president and CEO at RiskVision. "Our integrated data model was architected to quickly add new objects to our data schema at performance scale for the largest organizations globally. This empowers their first and second lines of defense to access easy-to-use, out-of-the-box tools to reduce risk and improve performance."

In addition to the core capabilities noted above, other major improvements in release 8.5 include:

Usability Enhancements - includes JasperReport 6.3 for WYSIWYG dashboard creation, chart linking and time-series heat maps and 508C compliance, dynamic wizards sizing, custom attributes scaling, better zoom controls and new browsers support such as Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge.





- includes JasperReport 6.3 for WYSIWYG dashboard creation, chart linking and time-series heat maps and 508C compliance, dynamic wizards sizing, custom attributes scaling, better zoom controls and new browsers support such as Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge. Administrative Enhancements - features connector sequence scheduling to import data however customers desire, full audit logging of user actions, and a health report with more activity levels.





- features connector sequence scheduling to import data however customers desire, full audit logging of user actions, and a health report with more activity levels. Infrastructure Enhancements - broadens platform and technology support for higher levels of security and performance with Java 8, Apache 2.4, Tomcat 8, MySQL 5.7, and Oracle 12c. Also, release 8.5 uses a new Flexera InstallShield that simplifies initial and upgrade installations.

For release 8.5 demonstrations, pricing or additional information, please contact 408-200-0400 or visit www.riskvisioninc.com.

Attending RSAC 2017?

With less than a month remaining before RSAC 2017, consider swinging by Booth #NE3208 to find out how 'Threat is the New Risk' works and get a better understanding of some of RiskVision's latest innovations in enterprise risk intelligence.

Booth attendees can also take part in an exciting promotion where visitors will have a chance to hack their way to $100,000 if they can "crack the code" of the RiskVision cash vault. For more information on RiskVision at RSAC, click here!

To set up a meeting during the show, please contact events@riskvisioninc.com.

About RiskVision

RiskVision develops comprehensive risk intelligence solutions for the enterprise. The highly decorated RiskVision platform is the industry's first risk intelligence solution designed for today's real-time, big-data, threat-centric world. RiskVision's architecture and design delivers the industry's best usability, scale, automation and time-to-deployment advantages -- at a fraction of the cost of traditional solutions. CIOs and CROs of the world's leading organizations and government agencies rely on RiskVision; customers include AXA Group, Cisco, Deutsche Bank, E*TRADE, Exelon, First Data, Fiserv, HCL, Novartis, Roche, Safeway, Sheetz, Southern Co., Time Warner, United Health Group, U.S. Departments of Defense, Health & Human Services, Justice, and Veterans Affairs, and dozens of other clients worldwide. For more information, please visit riskvisioninc.com.