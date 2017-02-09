RiskVision Unveils 'Threat is the New Risk' at RSA Conference 2017

Booth Attendees Get the Chance to Hack Their Way to $100,000 by Successfully "Cracking the Code" of the RiskVision Cash Vault

SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 9, 2017) - RiskVision, the enterprise risk intelligence company formerly known as Agiliance, will be unveiling "Threat is the New Risk" at the RSA Conference 2017. Attendees to the RiskVision booth (#3208, Moscone North Expo) can get a bird's eye view of RiskVision's latest innovations in enterprise risk intelligence. They can also take part in an exciting threat actor promotion where visitors will have a chance to hack their way to $100,000 if they can "crack the code" of the RiskVision cash vault.

RiskVision recently announced a major product release which put Threat is the New Risk in practice. Visitors to the RiskVision Moscone booth and Marriott suite are invited to meet with executive and product teams to discuss their challenges and strategies, and learn how RiskVision's experts and technology can help. RiskVision is unveiling three ways its Threat is the New Risk is solving urgent industry challenges:

Threat-Centric Security Orchestration for Cyber Vulnerability Management

See RiskVision's client-proven risk scoring algorithms that drive cyber hygiene and resilience at the least mitigation effort for the highest risk reduction. Learn how our elastic asset model uniquely manages modern and legacy technology plus non-technology assets, with real-time visualizations of cyber systems, metrics trending for board-level KPIs/KRIs plus tailored multi-stakeholder reports. Actionable Views are aided by a growing ecosystem of data feeds for Threat Actors and Intelligence (e.g. Crowdstrike, iSIGHT, Cylance) and Threat Exploits (e.g. Offensive Security, Rapid7). Tell us your current approach and we'll design a cyber hygiene roadmap that fits your maturity and budget. Continuous Threat Monitoring for Third and Fourth Party Risk Management

Watch how RiskVision leap-frogs an inefficient paradigm of episodic supply and distribution chain reviews with a continuous threat approach that takes less time and is more effective. Deployable securely in Cloud or on Premise, Actionable Views are aided by a growing ecosystem of data feeds for Market News (e.g. Lexis Nexis, D&B) and Security Benchmarks (e.g. BitSight, Security Scorecard). Make sure to obtain our out-of-the-box six-step approach and automate your process in weeks. Ponemon Study Defines The Imperative to Raise Enterprise Risk Intelligence

Conducted independently by the Ponemon Institute and sponsored by RiskVision, the survey examined 641 individuals involved in risk management activities within their organization. The study business gap is 76% know they need a holistic approach but only 14% are funded to do so. Be sure to secure a copy and discuss with us how your organization stacks up with your peers.

"Our latest research, conducted by the prestigious Ponemon Institute, demonstrates the conundrum organizations face when it comes to building out an effective and efficient enterprise risk intelligence program," said Joe Fantuzzi, CEO of RiskVision. "Our expertise is helping organizations solve these issues. The survey shows many more now have come to the realization they need intelligence to manage risk. Short of that, if an incident occurs, they most fear their brand and reputation may be ruined for good."

Event Resources:

About RiskVision

RiskVision develops comprehensive risk intelligence solutions for the enterprise. The highly decorated RiskVision platform is the industry's first risk intelligence solution designed for today's real-time, big-data, threat-centric world. RiskVision's architecture and design delivers the industry's best usability, scale, automation and time-to-deployment advantages -- at a fraction of the cost of traditional solutions. CIOs and CROs of the world's leading organizations and government agencies rely on RiskVision; customers include AXA Group, Cisco, Deutsche Bank, E*TRADE, Exelon, First Data, Fiserv, HCL, Novartis, Roche, Safeway, Sheetz, Southern Co., Time Warner, United Health Group, U.S. Departments of Defense, Health & Human Services, Justice, and Veterans Affairs, and dozens of other clients worldwide. For more information, please visit riskvisioninc.com.