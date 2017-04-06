RiskVision Wins The 2017 Govies Government Security Award for Security and Risk Intelligence

Company's Latest Release Honored for Innovation in Threat and Vulnerability Management

SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 6, 2017) - RiskVision, the enterprise risk intelligence company formerly known as Agiliance, announced Security Today Magazine, the only integrated product and technology magazine reaching the entire security market and securitytoday.com, the preeminent editorial website for the security industry, has named the RiskVision Threat and Vulnerability Management (TVM) solution as a winner in the Security & Risk Intelligence category for the 2017 Govies.

The RiskVision solution is widely adopted by civilian, defense and intelligence agencies, including the U.S. Departments of Defense, Energy, Health & Human Services, Justice, and Veterans Affairs, as well as NATO-friendly federal organizations in Australia, Canada and the UK.

RiskVision's latest release, version 8.5, delivers innovations in organizational risk modelling, threat correlation, big data analytics and remediation workflow that have transformed cyber vulnerability management. Specifically, RiskVision stands apart from its competition with its latest features:

Threat Intelligence Object integrated with the RiskVision Organizational Data Framework

Exploit-affected vulnerability risk scoring using Exploit DB and Metaploit databases

Interactive graphical views of risks for Cyber Systems Models and Dynamic Asset Groupings

Vulnerability Exceptions for Compliance and Audit findings and remediation management

Always On (patent pending) continuous posture for First and Third Party Assessments

Metrics Trend Generator showing temporal results on Vulnerabilities, Tickets, other objects

Business user ad hoc generation of sophisticated charts and dashboards for presentations





"The public sector is in a constant state of attack and requires a real-time approach to risk assessment and remediation," said Keith Higgins, CMO of RiskVision. "Vulnerabilities that matter to their missions are now found and fixed in days not months thanks to innovative technology solutions RiskVision has to offer. With our TVM solution, we've helped some of the largest government agencies to improve their overall business risk posture by correlating the most relevant threats to their bottom line, at the highest efficiency possible. We thank Security Today magazine for honoring RiskVision again in 2017."

