The Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour, Miami Celebrates the Opening of Artisan Beach House by Award-Winning Executive Chef Paula DaSilva

MIAMI, FL--(Marketwired - Feb 28, 2017) - Complementing Miami's ever-evolving and vibrant culinary scene, The Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour, Miami proudly celebrates the opening of its newest signature restaurant Artisan Beach House. Featuring a culinary team led by award-winning Chef Paula DaSilva, Artisan Beach House is one of the year's most anticipated new restaurants.

The menu is diverse and flavor-forward featuring global influence and rooted in approachability. A collaboration with hospitality impresario Seth Greenberg, the striking, waterfront restaurant boasts a light, airy dining room reminiscent of 1930s Palm Beach. Designed by Petra Hausberger, Artisan Beach House has a coastal elegance that allows the water views to take center stage. Poised to be one of the region's most coveted hotspots for 2017, Artisan Beach House is open daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner from 6 a.m.-11 p.m. Happy Hour is available daily from 4-6 p.m. in the restaurant's bar and lounge and features a select menu of inspiring craft cocktails, house wines and savory bar bites. In addition to its dining service, the new restaurant can also be reserved for private dining events, small wedding-related events or intimate corporate occasions.

With menus items globally inspired, locally grown, and distinctly crafted, the signature restaurant ensures to be a welcoming surprise and delight for hotel guests and South Florida locals. For traveling families or couples, special resort packages like Reconnect or Bed & Breakfast feature resort amenity credit or inclusive daily dining options to experience the newly opened signature restaurant during their stay.

About The Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour, Miami

The Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour, Miami is a refined, five-acre property sitting in a private enclave in Miami's most exclusive destination. The 18-story hotel is located in the heart of Bal Harbour on Collins Avenue where the Atlantic meets the Intracoastal Waterway. The two-story lobby offers a warm embrace of luxury and sophistication, featuring a visually stunning, multi-million dollar art collection. Private elevators whisk guests up to their suites, ranging in size from 510 square feet to the 2,800-square foot presidential suite, with only two accommodations per floor, The presidential suite boasts a private movie theater, panoramic balconies, and an expansive shower room with floor to ceiling windows overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. Savor South Florida's finest flavors at Bistro Bal Harbour, the resort's fresh, sea-to-table dining experience. Sun chic is elevated to the next level with the hotel's 750-foot, exquisite golden-sand beach and European-edged outdoor swimming pool. For the ultimate escape, retreat to the row of private cabanas complete with personal hot tubs enveloped in tropical flora. The stunning waterfront Exhale Spa features ten private therapy rooms as well as men's and women's sauna and steam rooms and offers Exhale's complete menu of award-winning spa therapies including massage, facials, acupuncture, holistic healing, waxing and nail care.