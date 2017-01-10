The Ritz-Carlton, Budapest's Kupola Bar and Kupola Lounge Awaits Guests With New Menus and Highlights

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY--(Marketwired - Jan 10, 2017) - The Ritz-Carlton, Budapest recently announced that it is introducing two new dining concepts, in Kupola Lounge and Kupola Bar. Kupola Lounge will continue to be one of the greatest meeting spots during the day, offering special program series, while Kupola Bar is now open from 5PM every day and presents one of Budapest's finest selection of local champagne and sparkling wines, for locals and hotel guests alike.

Timeless elegance and culinary experiences - Kupola Lounge

Situated beneath the hotel's iconic stained glass cupula and grand crystal chandelier, Kupola Lounge is an ideal place for afternoon tea and specialty cakes from The Ritz-Carlton's pastry team. The Ritz-Carlton experience will now be enhanced with a special program series, which will allow guests to participate in unique cultural events and to look behind the scenes of how the famous Ritz-Carlton memories are created by the hotel's Ladies and Gentleman.

The event series started on December 16th with a Cake Design Workshop presented by The Ritz-Carlton pastry team, followed by a special Tokaji Tasting Session on December 27th with the hotel's Sommelier and Pastry Chef, who presented a tasting menu with Tokaji wines and matching cakes. In the final countdown to Christmas, a Live Macaron Filling Workshop took place in Kupola Lounge on December 23rd, where guests were invited to be part of The Ritz-Carlton experience and see how the hotel's team prepares their famous macaroons. (Information on future events will be available on The Ritz-Carlton, Budapest's facebook page.)

After-work meeting place that pampers your senses - Kupola Bar

Kupola Bar, with its unique metropolitan, sophisticated ambiance, is now open from 5PM every day, and provides a perfect place for spending the evening in style in Budapest's city centre. The bar's newly introduced beverage menu presents the finest local sparkling wines and champagnes in the Hungarian capital with an extensive selection by the glass. The menu rotates weekly with a special Chef's selection of canapé sandwiches, hot dishes, and dessert.

One of the highlights of Kupola Bar is Zsolt Zólyomi's perfume selection created exclusively to the cake selection of the bar, which will pamper the senses of guests in a very unique and memorable way.

From December on, the bar welcomes a special guest as well: Mercedes-Benz moved into Kupola Bar with an AMG GT S car, and as part of the co-operation between The Ritz-Carlton and Mercedes-Benz, guests who show their Mercedes car key at the bar receive 10 percent discount on their bill.

"Kupola Bar and Kupola Lounge are two areas with different atmospheres, but both represent the very best of The Ritz-Carlton experience. With the new concepts and menus we intended to create something special that is unique on the Hungarian market, and we hope our loyal travelers and local guests will come and explore both places for a new, unforgettable The Ritz-Carlton memory," said Nicolas A. Kipper, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Budapest.