The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay Launches Exclusive Global Culinary Series in Partnership With Top Chefs

The iconic coastal resort will welcome a guest chef each month to bring intimate and interactive cooking classes and carefully curated tasting menus

HALF MOON BAY, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 6, 2017) - The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay -- the San Francisco Bay area's premier luxury oceanfront resort -- invites travelers to embrace the elements of the coast with its new "Global Cuisine Series" -- an exclusive epicurean retreat featuring interactive culinary classes and special tasting menus from Navio Chef Jason Pringle along with renowned chefs from around the world. Launching in May 2017 with only 14 seats available, the two-day package will be available one weekend per month and will feature a different chef each time.

Each retreat will consist of hands-on cooking classes in which guests will use locally sourced ingredients to craft their own menus alongside Chef Pringle and the visiting chef. Guests will then have the opportunity to enjoy their meal in Navio with panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean. Custom wine pairings from the resort's sommelier will complete the coastal culinary experience.

In addition to the interactive activities, the guest chef will showcase two original dishes on the Navio tasting menu for Saturday night along with a pop-up station at Navio's signature Sunday Brunch.

The Global Cuisine Series schedule is as follows:

May 20-21, 2017 - Claudia Sandoval, winner of Master Chef Season 6 and author of "Claudia's Cocina: A Taste of Mexico"

June 10-11, 2017 - Telmo Faria of Uma Casa, named one of the "Best New Restaurants to Try Now" by San Francisco Magazine

July 22-23, 2017 - Charles Phan of the James Beard Award-winning The Slanted Door

August 26-27, 2017 - Charles Olalia of the acclaimed Filipino restaurant Rice Bar in Los Angeles

September 23-24, 2017 - Evan and Sarah Rich of the celebrated Rich Table, featured in Condé Nast Traveler's "3 Hours in San Francisco"

October 28-29, 2017 - Manish Tyagi of San Francisco's hottest new modern Indian restaurant August 1 Five

November 18-19, 2017 - Gerald Hirigoyen, James Beard nominee and Maître Cuisinier de France of Piperade, a West Coast Basque restaurant

December 16-17, 2017 - William Werner of contemporary patisserie Craftsman and Wolves and James Beard finalist for "Outstanding Baker"

Series packages include the exclusive cooking class, luncheon, $100 resort credit (per stay) plus valet parking and resort fee per night. Rates from $950 per night (exclusive of tax and gratuity). Two-night minimum stay required.

For more information, please visit www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/california/half-moon-bay/dining/global-cuisine-series.

