The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes Announces Golden Ticket Candy Bar Contest as Part of Easter Weekend Festivities

Luxury Resort in Orlando Will Recreate an Iconic Childhood Fantasy Experience for Young Guests

ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - Apr 10, 2017) - Easter Weekend festivities at The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes will soon be in full swing, and the Orlando luxury resort's Pastry Team is cooking up a once-in-a-lifetime experience for families who will be guests at the resort over the Easter Weekend of April 13 to 16, 2017.

The Pastry Team at this Orlando family resort, led by Executive Pastry Chef Stephane Chéramy, is channeling an iconic childhood movie experience about an over-the-top candy maker and coveted golden tickets for a truly memorable holiday weekend for young children.

Chef Chéramy has handcrafted an exclusive chocolate bar called the "Golden Grande Bar". All children ages 3 to 10 checking into The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes over Easter Weekend will be given 1 of the 150 confections. Five of the bars will have the treasured "golden ticket," and the recipients will be recognized on the Da Vinci Lawn on Easter Sunday at 2:30 p.m. The five lucky young guests with the golden tickets will receive a special Easter-themed amenity from the Easter Bunny plus a shipment of chocolate to their home equivalent to the amount of their body weight!

Reservations are still available for Easter Weekend and can be made by calling 407-206-2400 or visiting Grandelakes.com.

A full schedule of Easter Weekend Activities -- including the Cottontail Tea, Ritz Kids Annual Easter Carnival, Easter Egg Hunts, Easter Sunday Grande Celebration, and Easter Basket Deliveries are detailed on the hotel's website here.

