The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes Taps Into the Growing Beer Yoga Trend With New Sunset Classes

Luxury Orlando Hotel Encourages Exercise with a Home-Brewed Reward

ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - Apr 10, 2017) - For those who like their sun salutations with a side of suds, The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes truly offers the best of both worlds. Beginning on Saturday, April 15th, the luxury resort in Orlando will introduce a new Beer Yoga series.

Designed to take the intimidation out of practicing yoga, the Beer Yoga program enables participants to enjoy yoga in a more relaxed setting -- with the opportunity to socialize afterward and sample a craft beer from the resort's own Whisper Creek Farm: The Brewery.

"Beer Yoga is growing in popularity from where it originated in Germany last year. The classes are now offered everywhere from Australia to Chicago and we wanted to bring the innovative concept to Orlando," notes Jim Burns, Vice President and Managing Director.

"The stunning setting of our resort coupled with the fact that we have our own craft brewery on site, made this a natural extension of our resort amenities. The Beer Yoga series provides a wonderful opportunity for craft beer enthusiasts to experience a new exercise they might not have tried before, and puts a new twist on the sport for traditionalists."

Beer Yoga will take place on the resort's Gazebo Lawn just before sunset. The yoga class will run from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., immediately followed by a tasting of either one pint of beer or a flight of beers with Whisper Creek Farms' Brewmaster, Aaron Libera. The class will cost $35 per person and includes complimentary parking. Reservations are required and can be made by calling (407) 393-4200.

Available dates in the Beer Yoga series are:

Saturday, April 15

Wednesday, April 19

Wednesday, April 26

Wednesday, May 10

The yoga portion of the program will be taught by a Certified Yoga Instructor and participants will have an opportunity to learn about the brewing process from Aaron, a legend in Orlando craft and home brewing circles.

The Whisper Creek Farms: The Brewery is an extension of The Kitchen's "farm-inspired comfort food" and philosophy. Called "Farm to Glass," every week Aaron receives a bounty of fresh ingredients including fruits and herbs from this central Florida resort's own farm and incorporates the amazing flavors into beers. The craft beer brewed at Whisper Creek Farm offers an opportunity to taste what is locally grown and seasonal and may include bananas, passion fruit, mangoes, papaya, etc. No two batches are ever the same and it's a great reward for those who are doing their utmost to perfect their downward dog.

About The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes

Situated on 500 acres of protected tropical landscape, The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes welcomes visitors with impeccable service, luxurious amenities and 18 holes of unparalleled golf. Guests will enjoy views of the gardens, lakes or golf course from their accommodations, which feature personal balconies as well as no fewer than 11 dining destinations that incorporate sustainability and culinary innovation. The 40,000-sq.-ft. spa offers the perfect ending to a day spent in the state-of-the-art fitness center or on the Greg Norman-designed golf course, where innovative programs like the Caddie Concierge and FootGolf complement excellent traditional play. While guests have plenty to explore off property with theme parks and the Kennedy Space Center close by, they can just as easily make unforgettable memories through the resort's numerous recreation opportunities. These include kayaking, fishing and eco-tours along Shingle Creek, the Headwaters of the Everglades. For reservations, please call (800) 542-8680, or visit www.ritzcarlton.com/orlando.