The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach to Celebrate National Lei Day With Debut of a New Signature Resort Experience -- Sunset Flower Drop

The Luxury Residential Resort Will Be the Only Resort in Hawaii to Offer a Flower Drop for Guests

WAIKIKI, HI--(Marketwired - Apr 27, 2017) - The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach -- the luxury residential-style resort on the majestic Hawaiian Island of Oahu -- is elevating its guest experience with a new and unique signature offering: a flower drop at sunset. Debuting on National Lei Day (May 1, 2017), a longtime statewide tradition to celebrate the spirit of aloha, the nightly flower drop was created to showcase the beauty of the Hawaiian Islands and mark a new wave of experiential programming at the resort, which opened in July 2016.

On Mondays and Fridays at sunset, guests and locals alike are invited to gather around the stunning eighth floor infinity pool -- the highest infinity pool in Waikiki -- as thousands of fresh flower petals are delicately released from a higher floor. From crisp dendrobium orchids to fragrant plumerias, with the gentle Hawaii breeze guiding the bright petals to the ground, along with unparalleled views of the Pacific Ocean in the background, this special ritual offers the perfect moment to capture a photo or video that will last a lifetime, and create treasured memories for years to come. The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach is the only resort in Hawaii to offer a flower drop for guests and plans to offer the experience nightly beginning summer.

To cap off the experience, guests can sip on handcrafted Hibiscus Margaritas -- the resort's signature cocktail -- made with Herradura Silver Tequila, wild hibiscus, Cointreau, and lime, while taking in the iconic Hawaiian sunset. The new signature cocktail is available at BLT Market.

The sunset flower drop will be one of many distinctive experiences to come at The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach, all of which will embrace the island spirit and natural beauty of Hawaii.

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach opened in July 2016, bringing elegance and luxury to Kuhio Avenue and Luxury Row. As Oahu's first Ritz-Carlton Residences and one of Waikiki's newest luxury resorts, the 38-story tower features 307 stylishly-appointed studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom residential-style suites, all of which are ocean facing and provide guests with pristine ocean views from every unit. The property's distinctive experiences and amenities draw inspiration from the natural elements of Hawaii, such as The Ritz-Carlton Spa -- a 3,400-square-foot tranquil oasis offering customized treatments inspired by traditional Hawaiian healing methods and Hawaii's natural surroundings. The spa menu and signature treatments were developed by Hawaiian Rainforest Naturals Co-Founder and Hawaiian cultural practitioner Melia Goodenow of Hawaii Island.

Additional signature amenities include Waikiki's highest infinity pool overlooking the lush treetops of Fort Derussy, and state-of-the-art fitness center designed by celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak. The property is also home to world-class dining experiences including Sushi Sho -- the exclusive, 10-seat omakase-style sushi restaurant from Tokyo's most influential sushi chef, Keiji Nakazawa; BLT Market -- serving locally-inspired, seasonal cuisine; and Dean & DeLuca -- the world's most iconic gourmet market and Hawaii's first. A second tower will open in Summer 2018, marking the completion of the resort.

For more information, please visit http://www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/hawaii/waikiki.

About RCWB LLC

RCWB, LLC is a subsidiary of Irongate, developer of the resort, and is the sales and marketing agent on Irongate's behalf of The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach. With operations in California, Colorado, Hawaii and Mexico, Irongate is a full-service real estate development firm specializing in residential and resort communities located in world-class destinations. The company's expertise lies in identifying opportunities for high-profile, luxury-branded projects that combine timeless architecture and design with five-star service. Entrepreneurial in spirit, Irongate has chosen to bring its unique skills and passion to its newest project in Waikiki because it believes in the past and promise of such an iconic destination. Through its work, Irongate strives to contribute to the entire community by creating one-of-a-kind projects that reflect a heightened sensitivity to place and attract visitors and residents alike.

