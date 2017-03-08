RiverMeadow SaaS Migrations Now Available Directly from AWS Marketplace on a Pay-As-You-Go Basis

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - March 08, 2017) - RiverMeadow Software® Inc., a leading provider of cross-hypervisor, Lift & Shift server migration, has listed the RiverMeadow Cloud Migration SaaS platform on AWS Marketplace with support for SaaS Subscriptions. AWS Marketplace users can now purchase RiverMeadow SaaS migrations from RiverMeadow's storefront on a pay-as-you-go basis.

RiverMeadow's support for AWS Marketplace SaaS Subscriptions enables customers to sign up for an account and consume RiverMeadow Cloud Migration SaaS directly through AWS Marketplace, with integrated monthly billing based on consumption. The customer experience and workflow is designed around a native AWS customer experience from an account security, identity, and commercial perspective. In addition to consumption based billing through AWS Marketplace, customers can still procure volume subscriptions directly from RiverMeadow.

AWS customers will be billed on their existing AWS bill using the pay-as-you-go pricing model. They can compare solutions on price and customer reviews, subscribe with their AWS account, and never reenter payment information. After subscribing, customers will have direct access to RiverMeadow Cloud Migration SaaS.

"RiverMeadow Cloud Migration SaaS already makes it very easy for enterprise customers and system integrators to migrate servers and applications onto AWS. By integrating RiverMeadow SaaS account set-up and on-demand usage with SaaS Subscriptions on AWS Marketplace, the path to AWS is even more automatic for our customers," said Richard Scannell, president and CEO of RiverMeadow Software. "Customers are now able to simply fill out a couple of short online forms and click a few buttons to migrate to AWS with RiverMeadow SaaS."

"RiverMeadow helps simplify the migration process for customers, and adding support for SaaS Subscriptions on AWS Marketplace makes that even easier by providing unified account set-up, migration and billing within a simple streamlined process," said Barry Russell, GM, Global Business Development, AWS Marketplace and Catalog Services, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "Our customers want easy-to-use SaaS solutions that are available for immediate purchase on AWS Marketplace, and we're pleased to offer RiverMeadow SaaS as an option for businesses that want a fast, clear path for migrating workloads to AWS."

Simple: No agents to install, no hypervisor access required

