Rivers Casino & Resort Uses Outdoor LED Sign to Announce Grand Opening with Help from Vantage LED and Nova Sign Group

Rivers Casino & Resort recently held a special event where they announced the opening date for their new location in Schenectady, NY. Their new energy friendly outdoor LED sign played a key role in the announcement made possible by their in-house marketing team, Vantage LED, and Nova Sign Group.

SCHENECTADY, NY--(Marketwired - April 06, 2017) - The buzz and excitement surrounding the new Rivers Casino & Resort in Schenectady, NY has been strong since the groundbreaking ceremony of the $330 million dollar project earlier this year. According a recent press release, the grand opening date of February 8th, 2017 was announced at a special event thanks in part to a beautiful LED sign manufactured by Vantage LED, trusted sign provider Nova Sign Group, and a creative marketing team.

The event was attended by Rush Street Gaming representatives along with state and local officials in order to thank the construction partners and trade workers who are helping to build the site. They used the casino's new low power HD Outdoor LED sign to make the announcement coordinating with Vantage LED and Nova Sign Group to ensure the reveal succeeded live without a hitch.

The LED was manufactured by California-based Vantage LED and provided by New Jersey-based Nova Sign Group. It uses the popular SM Infinity cloud-based system to create, schedule, and manage content on the LED sign.

"We were happy to help every step of the way, from initial training, setup, and testing, to the actual live event." said Scott Hofheins, SM Infinity representative for Vantage LED. "We worked with Nova Sign Group to make sure everything was covered within our own team and the awesome Rivers Casino people. It was a great experience, and we look forward to more!"

The grand opening announcement was teased on Facebook the day of the event with the message, "Raise your glass. Today, we're declaring something you've ALL been waiting for. Stay tuned!", with visitors reacting with excitement and anticipation. At the event, after the speakers concluded, Rivers Casino & Resort General Manager Mary Cheeks announced a surprise for the audience and flipped the switch to reveal a countdown to the new opening date on the LED sign as the audience cheered.

"Our team can't wait to show Rivers Casino & Resort to the Capital Region for the first time," said Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady General Manager Mary Cheeks in the press release. "I want to express my thanks to our construction partners and to the Rivers team for getting us to this milestone so quickly. Our focus is now on finishing our hiring and training efforts and making sure our team is ready to deliver a superior customer experience when we open our doors in February."

Operated and Developed by Rush Street Gaming, the force behind three other highly successful and award winning properties in Des Plaines (Chicago Area), Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, this location promises to deliver quality gaming and community impact through approximately 1,200 new jobs and LEED certified design and construction. The site is part of the beautiful Mohawk Harbor development with a host of amenities, shopping, and residential living. In addition to 1100+ slot machines and approximately 66 table games, the resort will feature restaurants, lounges, banquet facilities, hotel, spa, riverfront trails and scenic public spaces.

The project as a whole is guided by an environmentally friendly approach using LEED standards, focusing on sustainability with design and construction. For example, the outdoor LED display uses 70% less power than other displays on the market. Deacon Wardlow, primary project consultant for Vantage LED, said this is one of many reasons sign providers, like Nova Sign Group and others, choose Vantage LED.

Wardlow stated, "It's great to be able to deliver a high definition, quality system backed by a solid 7 year warranty and having the low power cost to operate the system over time is a big benefit. Everyone on the project worked hard to deliver on a system which serves as a stunning welcome to the casino. I'm thankful we were given the opportunity to work with such great, talented, and experienced people at Nova Sign Group!"

Vantage LED has a reputation in the industry for their unique approach to LED signs and business culture. They've been disrupting the digital signage industry since 2003, but the release of their cloud-based software SM Infinity and inclusion of no-cost custom professional content creation packages in 2013, saw a surge in public awareness of the company. They have since continued disrupting the market with additional benefits like their current 7 year parts and 7 year onsite service warranty, bundled with the return of a 1 year custom content creation package.

They work with a significant number of quality partners across the nation, like Nova Sign Group, who share the same passion for the industry and commitment to quality.

Rush Street Gaming CEO Greg Carlin expressed thanks to everyone involved saying in the release, "Our construction partners have simply done a remarkable job, and I want to salute every one of the many hundreds of workers who are working hard to make this vision a reality." adding that they, "...look forward to being a great asset to the City and County of Schenectady, the Capital Region, and the State of New York."

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/5/11G135172/Images/RiversCasino-6c0b6967646db450831436cc0296e172.jpg