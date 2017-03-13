Riverside Resources Inc. Offering Oversubscribed by $416,552

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 13, 2017) -

Riverside Resources Inc. ("Riverside" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:RRI)(OTC PINK:RVSDF)(FRANKFURT:R99) is pleased to announce that its previously announced private placement of up to 5,500,000 units at $0.55 per unit has been oversubscribed. The Company has now closed subscriptions at 6,257,367 units for total proceeds of $3,441,552, an oversubscription of 757,367 units and $416,552.

Each unit will consist of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole common share purchase warrant will be exercisable into one common share for a period of two (2) years from closing at a price of $0.85 per share. The term of the warrants is subject to an accelerated exercise provision that triggers a shortened exercise period in the event that the Company's shares trade at $1.15 or higher for 15 consecutive trading days after the expiry of four months from the issuance of the warrant but prior to the expiry of the first year of the warrant term.

Closing of the private placement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, which has been applied for on March 10, 2017. The Company intends to use the proceeds of the private placement for a first phase exploration program at the Company's Cecilia Gold Project, for further property acquisitions and general working capital purposes.

Management, directors, advisors and insiders subscribed for a total of 445,500 units for $267,025 in total proceeds.

3,000 units and $124,785.11 will be paid as finders' fees with respect to a portion of the funds raised.

About Riverside Resources Inc.:

Riverside is a well-funded exploration company focused on creating value by leveraging the strengths of its technical and business teams to acquire gold and silver projects and develop high-potential drill targets that lead to new discoveries. The Company structures partnerships on many of its projects to reduce risk and generate multiple discovery chances across the Company's portfolio. Following closing of the private placement, the Company will have approximately $6,500,000 in the treasury and less than 44,000,000 shares outstanding. Riverside has additional properties available for option with more information available on the Company's website at www.rivres.com.

