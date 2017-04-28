Riverview Financial Corporation Reports First Quarter 2017 Financial Results

HARRISBURG, PA--(Marketwired - Apr 28, 2017) - Riverview Financial Corporation ("Riverview") ( OTCQX : RIVE), the financial holding company for Riverview Bank, today reported unaudited financial results at and for the quarter ended March 31, 2017. Riverview reported a net loss of $567 thousand or $(0.12) per basic and diluted weighted average common share for the first quarter of 2017, compared to net income of $753 thousand or $0.23 per basic and diluted weighted average common share, for the comparable period of 2016. The net loss recognized in the first quarter of 2017 was a direct result of incurring certain costs involved in implementing strategic initiatives to enhance shareholder value through asset growth provided by organic and inorganic opportunities. On January 20, 2017, Riverview announced the successful completion of a $17.0 million private placement of common and preferred securities. The additional capital afforded Riverview the ability to significantly grow its loan portfolio through hiring multiple teams of experienced and established lenders to serve new and existing markets. More notably the capital raise allowed Riverview to announce on April 20, 2017, the execution of a definitive business combination agreement to form a strategic partnership with CBT Financial Corp. This action will form a combined community banking franchise with approximately $1.2 billion of assets and will provide enhanced products and services through 33 banking locations covering 12 Pennsylvania counties.

"We are pleased with the success from the addition of our new lending teams growing loans by more than $55 million in the first quarter of 2017 and are extremely excited for shareholders, customers and communities with the announcement of the merger of CBT Financial Corp. with and into Riverview," stated Kirk D. Fox, Chief Executive Officer. "We are confident that the shareholders of both entities will recognize the exceptional value created through the combination of two community banks having long established histories of providing excellent service and extensive community support to Central and Southwestern Pennsylvania. This move is a logical step in our announced strategy to expand throughout Central Pennsylvania and into markets with attractive demographics and long-term growth potential. In addition, CBT Financial Corp. has an established track record of profitability, rooted in very strong local relationships and excellent customer service," concluded Fox.

HIGHLIGHTS

For the first quarter of 2017, loans, net grew $55.1 million or 54.6% annualized.





Deposits increased $43.9 million or 39.3% annualized to $496.5 million at the end of the first quarter of 2017 from $452.6 million at year-end 2016.





Stockholders' equity increased $15.2 million to $57.1 million or 9.5% of total assets at March 31, 2017 as a result of the capital offering.





Asset quality improved as nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans, net and other real estate owned declined to 1.74% at March 31, 2017 compared to 1.99% at December 31, 2016 and 2.44% at March 31, 2016.





INCOME STATEMENT REVIEW

Tax-equivalent net interest income for the three months ended March 31, decreased $131 thousand to $4,487 thousand in 2017 from $4,618 thousand in 2016. The decrease in tax equivalent net interest income was primarily attributable to an unfavorable rate variance caused by a 22 basis point decline in the tax-equivalent net interest margin offset partially by a favorable volume variance from an increase in average interest earning assets and a decrease in average interest bearing liabilities. The tax-equivalent net interest margin for the three months ended March 31, 2017, declined to 3.57% from 3.79% for the comparable period of 2016. The tax-equivalent yield on the loan portfolio decreased to 4.30% in 2017 compared to 4.50% in 2016. Loans, net averaged $420.1 million in 2017 and $407.3 million in 2016. The majority of loan originations accounting for the net loan growth of $55.1 million in the first quarter of 2017 were closed at the end of the quarter. For the three months ended March 31, the tax-equivalent yield on total investments increased to 3.45% in 2017 from 3.36% in 2016. Average investments totaled $75.0 million in 2017 and $73.0 million in 2016. The cost of funds increased to 0.60% in 2017 from 0.53% in 2016. Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased to $423.8 million in 2017 from $427.4 million in 2016.

The provision for loan losses totaled $605 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2017, compared to $99 thousand in 2016. The increase in the provision for loan losses in 2017 was primarily influenced by significant loan growth originated through the successful hiring of teams of lenders.

For the quarter ended March 31, noninterest income totaled $779 thousand in 2017, an increase of $142 thousand from $637 thousand in 2016. Wealth management income grew $100 thousand or 63.3% due to revenues from businesses acquired in 2016. In addition, service charges, fees and commissions and trust income improved $39 thousand and $11 thousand, respectively, comparing the first quarters of 2017 and 2016. The recognition of a sign on bonus from a credit card vendor was primarily responsible for the increase in service charges, fees and commissions. Mortgage banking income in 2017 remained at the amount recognized during the first quarter of last year despite recent increases in interest rates. Income of bank owned life insurance declined to $73 thousand in the first quarter of 2017 compared to $82 thousand for the comparable quarter of 2016.

Noninterest expense increased $1,048 thousand or 25.5%, to $5,163 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2017, from $4,115 thousand for the same period last year. The majority of the increase in salaries and employee benefit expense was a result of implementing the lending team lift out initiative and related costs, as well as the opening of a new, full service office in Temple, Berks County, Pennsylvania in the first quarter of 2017. Additions to leased facilities for this newly opened community banking office along with offices to support the lending teams were primarily responsible for the $93 thousand or 16.8% increase in occupancy and equipment costs. The majority of the $188 thousand increase in other expenses comparing the first quarters of 2017 and 2016 was a result of incurring professional fees related to the announced business combination with CBT Financial Corp.

BALANCE SHEET REVIEW

Total assets, loans and deposits totaled $600.4 million, $464.5 million, and $496.5 million, respectively, at March 31, 2017. Loans, net increased $55.1 million or 13.5% comparing the end of the first quarter of 2017 to year end 2016 with commercial real estate loans being responsible for the majority of the improvement. Total investments were $72.7 million at March 31, 2017, compared to $73.1 million at December 31, 2016. Total deposits increased $43.9 million or 9.7% in first three months of 2017. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $5.2 million, while interest-bearing deposits increased $38.7 million. An improvement in the volume of money market accounts was primarily responsible for the increase in interest-bearing deposits.

Stockholders' equity totaled $57.1 million or $12.45 per common share at March 31, 2017, and $41.9 million or $12.95 per common share at December 31, 2016. The increase in equity in the first quarter of 2017 was a result of the completion of the sale of approximately $17.0 million in common and preferred equity, before expenses, to accredited investors and qualified institutional buyers through the private placement of 269,885 shares of common stock and 1,348,809 shares of a newly created series of convertible, perpetual preferred stock. Tangible stockholders' equity per common share decreased to $10.65 per share at March 31, 2017, compared to $10.84 per share at year-end 2016. Dividends declared for the three months ended March 31, 2017 amounted to $0.14 per share. The annualized dividend yield based on the closing price on March 31, 2017 of $11.95 per share was 4.6%.

ASSET QUALITY REVIEW

Nonperforming assets were $8.1 million or 1.7% of loans, net and foreclosed assets at March 31, 2017, an improvement from $8.2 million or 2.0% at December 31, 2016, and $9.8 million or 2.4% at March 31, 2016. Adjusting for accruing restructured loans, nonperforming assets were $2.5 million or 0.5% of loans, net and foreclosed assets at March 31, 2017, $2.4 million or 0.6% at December 31, 2016, and $3.2 million or 0.8% at March 31, 2016. The allowance for loan losses equaled $4.3 million or 0.93% of loans, net at March 31, 2017, compared to $3.7 million or 0.91% of loans, net at December 31, 2016, and $3.7 million or 0.93% of loans, net, at March 31, 2016. Loans charged-off, net of recoveries, for the three months ended March 31, 2017, equaled $8 thousand or 0.01% of average loans, compared to $747 thousand or 0.74% of average loans for the same period last year.

Riverview Financial Corporation is the parent company of Riverview Bank and its operating divisions Halifax Bank, Marysville Bank, Citizens Neighborhood Bank, and Riverview Wealth Management. An independent community bank, Riverview Bank serves its Central Pennsylvania market area of Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill Counties, as well as its Southwestern Pennsylvania market area of Bedford, Cambria, Somerset and Westmoreland Counties through seventeen community banking offices and three limited purpose offices. Each office, interdependent with the community, offers a comprehensive array of financial products and services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations and government entities. Riverview Wealth Management provides trust and investment advisory services to the general public through offices in Lebanon and Schuylkill Counties. The Company's business philosophy includes offering direct access to senior management and other officers and providing friendly, informed and courteous service, local and timely decision making, flexible and reasonable operating procedures and consistently applied credit policies. The Company's Investor Relations site can be accessed at https://www.riverviewbankpa.com/.

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements:

We make statements in this press release, and we may from time to time make other statements regarding our outlook or expectations for future financial or operating results and/or other matters regarding or affecting Riverview Financial Corporation, Riverview Bank, and its subsidiaries (collectively, "Riverview") that may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," "intend" and "potential." For these statements, Riverview claims the protection of the statutory safe harbors for forward-looking statements.

Riverview cautions you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated in any forward-looking statement. Such factors include, but are not limited to: prevailing economic and political conditions, particularly in our market area; credit risk associated with our lending activities; changes in interest rates, loan demand, real estate values and competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, and guidelines; changes in any applicable law, rule, regulation or practice with respect to tax or legal issues; and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting Riverview' operations, pricing, products and services and other factors that may be described in Riverview' Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

In addition to these risks, acquisitions and business combinations present risks other than those presented by the nature of the business acquired. Acquisitions and business combinations may be substantially more expensive to complete than originally anticipated, and the anticipated benefits may be significantly harder-or take longer-to achieve than expected. As regulated financial institutions, our pursuit of attractive acquisition and business combination opportunities could be negatively impacted by regulatory delays or other regulatory issues. Regulatory and/or legal issues related to the pre-acquisition operations of an acquired or combined business may cause reputational harm to Riverview following the acquisition or combination, and integration of the acquired or combined business with ours may result in additional future costs arising as a result of those issues.

The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation, Riverview assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

In addition to evaluating its results of operations in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), Riverview routinely presents and supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as tangible stockholders' equity and core net income ratios. The reported results for the three months ended March 31, 2017 and 2016, contain items which Riverview considers non-core, namely net gains on sales of investment securities available-for-sale and acquisition related expenses. Riverview presents the non-GAAP financial measures because it believes that these measures provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in Riverview's results of operation. Presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is consistent with how Riverview evaluates its performance internally and these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in evaluation of companies in Riverview's industry. Where non-GAAP measures are used in this press release, reconciliations to the comparable GAAP measures are provided in the accompanying tables. The non-GAAP financial measures Riverview uses may differ from similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures of other financial institutions. These non-GAAP financial measures would not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures, and Riverview strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are presented in the tabular material that follows.

[TABULAR MATERIAL FOLLOWS]

Summary Data Riverview Financial Corporation Five Quarter Trend (In thousands, except per share data) March 31 Dec 31 Sept 30 Jun 30 March 31 2017 2016 2016 2016 2016 Key performance data: Per common share data: Net income (loss) $ (0.12) $ 0.15 $ 0.30 $ 0.27 $ 0.23 Core net income (loss) (1) $ (0.10) $ 0.15 $ 0.27 $ 0.23 $ 0.25 Cash dividends declared $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 Book value $12.45 $12.95 $13.67 $13.57 $13.40 Tangible book value (1) $10.65 $10.84 $11.54 $11.40 $11.47 Market value: High $12.20 $11.78 $12.20 $12.10 $13.20 Low $11.46 $11.05 $11.00 $11.00 $11.00 Closing $11.95 $11.60 $11.40 $12.10 $11.10 Market capitalization $42,044 $37,559 $36,816 $38,973 $35,597 Common shares outstanding 3,518,351 3,237,859 3,229,467 3,220,934 3,206,927 Selected ratios: Return on average stockholders' equity (4.20)% 4.50% 8.73% 7.92% 7.08% Core return on average stockholders' equity (1) (3.70)% 4.50% 7.86% 6.85% 7.48% Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (1) (4.79)% 5.34% 10.36% 9.29% 8.28% Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity (1) (4.22)% 5.34% 9.33% 8.03% 8.76% Return on average assets (0.41)% 0.36% 0.73% 0.64% 0.56% Core return on average assets (1) (0.36)% 0.36% 0.66% 0.56% 0.59% Stockholders' equity to total assets 9.51% 7.72% 8.38% 8.29% 7.95% Efficiency ratio (2) 94.91% 82.02% 74.26% 79.80% 76.83% Nonperforming assets to loans, net, and foreclosed assets 1.74% 1.99% 2.15% 2.35% 2.44% Net charge-offs to average loans, net 0.01% 0.07% 0.00% 0.27% 0.74% Allowance for loan losses to loans, net 0.93% 0.91% 0.91% 0.91% 0.93% Earning assets yield (FTE) (3) 4.08% 4.19% 4.43% 4.22% 4.25% Cost of funds 0.60% 0.51% 0.51% 0.54% 0.53% Net interest spread (FTE) (3) 3.48% 3.68% 3.92% 3.68% 3.72% Net interest margin (FTE) (3) 3.57% 3.76% 3.99% 3.75% 3.79%

(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures. (2) Total noninterest expense less amortization of intangible assets divided by tax-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income less net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available-for-sale. (3) Tax-equivalent adjustments were calculated using the prevailing federal statutory tax rate of 34%.

Riverview Financial Corporation Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Mar 31 Mar 31 2017 2016 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans: Taxable $ 4,285 $ 4,427 Tax-exempt 108 86 Interest and dividends on investment securities: Taxable 564 401 Tax-exempt 47 136 Dividends 3 3 Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks 23 15 Interest on federal funds sold 6 1 Total interest income 5,036 5,069 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 532 467 Interest on short-term borrowings 22 43 Interest on long-term debt 75 55 Total interest expense 629 565 Net interest income 4,407 4,504 Provision for loan losses 605 99 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 3,802 4,405 Noninterest income: Service charges, fees and commissions 337 298 Commissions and fees on fiduciary activities 30 19 Wealth management income 258 158 Mortgage banking income 82 82 Life insurance investment income 73 82 Net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available-for-sale (1) (2) Total noninterest income 779 637 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits expense 2,836 2,151 Net occupancy and equipment expense 646 553 Net cost of operation of other real estate owned 164 76 Amortization of intangible assets 36 42 Other expenses 1,481 1,293 Total noninterest expense 5,163 4,115 Income (loss) before income taxes (582) 927 Provision for income tax expense (benefit) (15) 174 Net income (loss) (567) 753 Dividends on preferred stock (185) Net income (loss) available to common stockholders (752) 753 Undistributed loss (income) allocated to preferred stockholders 347 Distributed and undistributed income (loss) allocated to common stockholders $ (405) $ 753 Other comprehensive income (loss): Unrealized (gain) loss on investment securities available-for-sale $ 512 $ 507 Reclassification adjustment for (gain) loss included in net income 1 2 Change in pension liability Income tax expense (benefit) related to other comprehensive income 174 173 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes 339 336 Comprehensive income (loss) $ (228) $ 1,089 Per common share data: Net income (loss): Basic $ (0.12) $ 0.23 Diluted $ (0.12) $ 0.23 Average common shares outstanding: Basic 3,454,704 3,206,501 Diluted 3,480,887 3,222,005 Cash dividends declared $ 0.14 $ 0.14

Riverview Financial Corporation Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share data) Three months ended March 31 Dec 31 Sept 30 June 30 March 31 2017 2016 2016 2016 2016 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans: Taxable $ 4,285 $ 4,203 $ 4,598 $ 4,337 $ 4,427 Tax-exempt 108 190 87 88 86 Interest and dividends on investment securities available-for-sale: Taxable 564 556 539 435 401 Tax-exempt 47 46 53 91 136 Dividends 3 1 4 3 Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks 23 12 13 13 15 Interest on federal funds sold 6 1 1 Total interest income 5,036 5,007 5,291 4,969 5,069 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 532 418 447 461 467 Interest on short-term borrowings 22 25 3 13 43 Interest on long-term debt 75 81 77 82 55 Total interest expense 629 524 527 556 565 Net interest income 4,407 4,483 4,764 4,413 4,504 Provision for loan losses 605 169 29 156 99 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 3,802 4,314 4,735 4,257 4,405 Noninterest income: Service charges, fees and commissions 337 345 315 320 298 Commissions and fees on fiduciary activities 30 30 34 35 19 Wealth management income 258 294 194 179 158 Mortgage banking income 82 196 210 109 82 Life insurance investment income 73 69 118 76 82 Net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available-for-sale (1) 152 334 (2) Total noninterest income 779 934 1,023 1,053 637 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits expense 2,836 2,650 2,334 2,126 2,151 Net occupancy and equipment expense 646 548 538 526 553 Amortization of intangible assets 164 93 95 76 76 Net cost of operation of other real estate owned 36 117 83 89 42 Other expenses 1,481 1,228 1,283 1,428 1,293 Total noninterest expense 5,163 4,636 4,333 4,245 4,115 Income (loss) before income taxes (582) 612 1,425 1,065 927 Income tax expense (benefit) (15) 124 454 210 174 Net income (loss) (567) 488 971 855 753 Dividends on preferred stock (185) Net income (loss) available to common stockholders (752) 488 971 855 753 Undistributed loss (income) allocated to preferred stockholders 347 Distributed and undistributed income (loss) allocated to common stockholders $ (405) $ 488 $ 971 $ 855 $ 753 Other comprehensive income (loss): Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities available-for-sale $ 512 $(3,668) $ (148) $ 581 $ 507 Reclassification adjustment for (gain) loss included in net income 1 (152) (334) 2 Change in pension liability 47 Income tax expense (benefit) related to other comprehensive income (loss) 174 (1,231) (102) 84 173 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes 339 (2,390) (198) 163 336 Comprehensive income (loss) $ (228) $(1,902) $ 773 $ 1,018 $ 1,089 Per common share data: Net income (loss): Basic $ (0.12) $ 0.15 $ 0.30 $ 0.27 $ 0.23 Diluted $ (0.12) $ 0.15 $ 0.30 $ 0.26 $ 0.23 Average common shares outstanding: Basic 3,454,704 3,232,359 3,224,053 3,214,248 3,206,501 Diluted 3,480,887 3,254,719 3,244,689 3,245,868 3,222,005 Cash dividends declared $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14

Riverview Financial Corporation Details of Net Interest and Net Interest Margin (In thousands, fully taxable equivalent basis) Three months ended Mar 31 Dec 31 Sept 30 June 30 Mar 31 2017 2016 2016 2016 2016 Net interest income: Interest income Loans, net: Taxable $ 4,285 $ 4,203 $ 4,598 $ 4,337 $ 4,427 Tax-exempt 164 288 132 133 130 Total loans, net 4,449 4,491 4,730 4,470 4,557 Investments: Taxable 567 556 540 439 404 Tax-exempt 71 70 80 138 206 Total investments 638 626 620 577 610 Interest on interest-bearing balances in other banks 23 12 13 13 15 Federal funds sold 6 1 1 Total interest income 5,116 5,129 5,363 5,061 5,183 Interest expense: Deposits 532 418 447 461 467 Short-term borrowings 22 25 3 13 43 Long-term debt 75 81 77 82 55 Total interest expense 629 524 527 556 565 Net interest income $ 4,487 $ 4,605 $ 4,836 $ 4,505 $ 4,618 Loans, net: Taxable 4.30% 4.26% 4.71% 4.49% 4.51% Tax-exempt 4.06% 9.16% 4.50% 4.30% 4.11% Total loans, net 4.30% 4.42% 4.70% 4.49% 4.50% Investments: Taxable 3.32% 3.28% 3.30% 2.97% 3.02% Tax-exempt 5.01% 4.84% 4.88% 4.55% 4.31% Total investments 3.45% 3.40% 3.44% 3.24% 3.36% Interest-bearing balances with banks 0.87% 0.49% 0.55% 0.54% 0.67% Federal funds sold 0.74% 0.43% 0.50% Total earning assets 4.08% 4.19% 4.43% 4.22% 4.25% Interest expense: Deposits 0.54% 0.43% 0.45% 0.47% 0.48% Short-term borrowings 0.86% 0.65% 0.56% 0.55% 0.58% Long-term debt 2.73% 2.88% 2.71% 2.90% 2.34% Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.60% 0.51% 0.51% 0.54% 0.53% Net interest spread 3.48% 3.68% 3.92% 3.68% 3.72% Net interest margin 3.57% 3.76% 3.99% 3.75% 3.79%

Riverview Financial Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share data) Mar 31 Dec 31 Sept 30 June 30 Mar 31 At period end 2017 2016 2016 2016 2016 Assets: Cash and due from banks $ 10,852 $ 7,783 $ 7,066 $ 6,193 $ 13,145 Interest-bearing balances in other banks 11,552 11,337 9,051 8,606 12,194 Federal funds sold Investment securities available-for-sale 72,741 73,113 72,371 74,253 73,317 Loans held for sale 522 652 820 318 594 Loans, net 464,481 409,343 398,193 398,493 401,482 Less: allowance for loan losses 4,329 3,732 3,637 3,609 3,717 Net loans 460,152 405,611 394,556 394,884 397,765 Premises and equipment, net 12,116 12,201 12,287 12,236 12,349 Accrued interest receivable 1,881 1,726 1,701 1,586 1,610 Goodwill 5,079 5,408 5,408 5,408 4,757 Other intangible assets, net 1,241 1,405 1,497 1,593 1,425 Other assets 24,237 23,812 22,321 22,236 23,759 Total assets $600,373 $543,048 $527,078 $527,313 $540,915 Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 79,127 $ 73,932 $ 71,329 $ 70,230 $ 69,935 Interest-bearing 417,380 378,628 387,664 391,217 385,569 Total deposits 496,507 452,560 458,993 461,447 455,504 Short-term borrowings 30,000 31,500 6,000 4,069 25,000 Long-term debt 11,073 11,154 11,257 11,335 11,400 Accrued interest payable 203 192 220 221 267 Other liabilities 5,499 5,722 6,447 6,520 5,766 Total liabilities 543,282 501,128 482,917 483,592 497,937 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock 13,283 Common stock 31,833 29,052 28,955 28,855 28,698 Capital surplus 224 220 211 201 191 Retained earnings 13,609 14,845 14,802 14,274 13,861 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,858) (2,197) 193 391 228 Total stockholders' equity 57,091 41,920 44,161 43,721 42,978 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $600,373 $543,048 $527,078 $527,313 $540,915

Riverview Financial Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands except per share data) Mar 31 Dec 31 Sept 30 June 30 Mar 31 Average quarterly balances 2017 2016 2016 2016 2016 Assets: Loans, net: Taxable $403,684 $392,085 $388,752 $388,062 $394,587 Tax-exempt 16,396 12,510 11,675 12,446 12,714 Total loans, net 420,080 404,595 400,427 400,508 407,301 Investments: Taxable 69,253 67,423 65,126 59,354 53,747 Tax-exempt 5,748 5,750 6,524 12,203 19,244 Total investments 75,001 73,173 71,650 71,557 72,991 Interest-bearing balances with banks 10,662 9,716 9,371 9,673 8,998 Federal funds sold 3,293 31 199 926 808 Total earning assets 509,036 487,515 481,647 482,664 489,289 Other assets 49,025 45,300 49,010 50,667 54,929 Total assets $558,061 $532,815 $530,657 $533,331 $545,027 Liabilities and stockholders' equity: Deposits: Interest-bearing $402,339 $384,278 $395,272 $392,343 $388,317 Noninterest-bearing 73,188 72,227 70,956 70,342 68,274 Total deposits 475,527 456,505 466,228 462,685 456,591 Short-term borrowings 10,324 15,213 2,114 9,451 29,593 Long-term debt 11,122 11,203 11,284 11,360 9,440 Other liabilities 6,325 6,709 6,799 6,425 6,621 Total liabilities 503,298 489,630 486,425 489,921 502,245 Stockholders' equity 54,763 43,185 44,232 43,410 42,782 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $558,061 $532,815 $530,657 $533,331 $545,027

Riverview Financial Corporation Asset Quality Data (In thousands) Mar 31 Dec 31 Sept 30 June 30 Mar 31 2017 2016 2016 2016 2016 At quarter end: Nonperforming assets: Nonaccrual loans $1,725 $1,386 $1,463 $1,575 $1,949 Accruing restructured loans 5,597 5,805 6,017 6,600 6,626 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 189 359 133 349 199 Foreclosed assets 561 625 988 842 1,043 Total nonperforming assets 8,072 $8,175 $8,601 $9,366 $9,817 Three months ended: Allowance for loan losses: Beginning balance $3,732 $3,637 $3,609 $3,717 $4,365 Charge-offs 12 78 35 303 758 Recoveries 4 4 34 39 11 Provision for loan losses 605 169 29 156 99 Ending balance $4,329 $3,732 $3,637 $3,609 $3,717

Riverview Financial Corporation Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except per share data) Mar 31 Dec 31 Sept 30 June 30 Mar 31 2017 2016 2016 2016 2016 Three months ended: Core net income (loss) per common share: Distributed and undistributed income (loss) allocated to common stockholders $(405) $488 $971 $855 $753 Adjustments: Less: Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities, net of tax (1) 100 220 (1) Add: Acquisition related expenses, net of tax 67 3 104 42 Net income (loss) Core $(337) $488 $874 $739 $796 Average common shares outstanding 3,454,704 3,232,359 3,224,053 3,214,248 3,206,501 Core net income (loss) per common share $ (0.10) $ 0.15 $ 0.27 $ 0.23 $ 0.25 Tangible book value: Total stockholders' equity $43,808 $41,920 $44,161 $43,721 $42,978 Less: Goodwill 5,079 5,408 5,408 5,408 4,757 Less: Other intangible assets, net 1,241 1,405 1,497 1,593 1,425 Total tangible stockholders' equity $37,488 $35,107 $37,256 $36,720 $36,796 Common shares outstanding 3,518,351 3,237,859 3,229,467 3,220,934 3,206,927 Tangible book value per share $ 10.65 $ 10.84 $ 11.54 $ 11.40 $ 11.47 Core return on average stockholders' equity: Net income (loss) GAAP $(567) $488 $971 $855 $753 Adjustments: Less: Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities, net of tax (1) 100 220 (1) Add: Acquisition related expenses, net of tax 67 3 104 42 Net income (loss) Core $(499) $488 $874 $739 $796 Average stockholders' equity $ 54,763 $ 43,185 $ 44,232 $ 43,410 $ 42,782 Core return on average stockholders' equity (3.70)% 4.50% 7.86% 6.85% 7.47% Return on average tangible equity: Net income (loss) GAAP $ (567) $ 488 $ 971 $ 855 $ 753 Average stockholders' equity $ 54,763 $ 43,185 $ 44,232 $ 43,410 $ 42,782 Less: average intangibles 6,765 6,857 6,955 6,383 6,226 Average tangible stockholders' equity $ 47,998 $ 36,328 $ 37,277 $ 37,027 $ 36,556 Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (4.79)% 5.34% 10.36% 9.29% 8.28% Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity: Net income (loss) GAAP $(567) $488 $971 $855 $753 Adjustments: Less: Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities, net of tax (1) 100 220 (1) Add: Acquisition related expenses, net of tax 67 3 104 42 Net income (loss) Core $(499) $488 $874 $739 $796 Average stockholders' equity $ 54,763 $ 43,185 $ 44,232 $ 43,410 $ 42,782 Less: average intangibles 6,765 6,857 6,955 6,383 6,226 Average tangible stockholders' equity $ 47,998 $ 36,328 $ 37,277 $ 37,027 $ 36,556 Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity (4.22)% 5.34% 9.33% 8.03% 8.76% Core return on average assets: Net income (loss) GAAP $(567) $488 $971 $855 $753 Adjustments: Less: Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities, net of tax (1) 100 220 (1) Add: Acquisition related expenses, net of tax 67 3 104 42 Net income (loss) Core $(499) $488 $874 $739 $796 Average assets $ 558,061 $ 532,815 $ 530,657 $ 533,331 $ 545,027 Core return on average assets (0.36)% 0.36% 0.66% 0.56% 0.59%