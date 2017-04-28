News Room

April 28, 2017 17:00 ET

Riverview Financial Corporation Reports First Quarter 2017 Financial Results

HARRISBURG, PA--(Marketwired - Apr 28, 2017) - Riverview Financial Corporation ("Riverview") (OTCQX: RIVE), the financial holding company for Riverview Bank, today reported unaudited financial results at and for the quarter ended March 31, 2017. Riverview reported a net loss of $567 thousand or $(0.12) per basic and diluted weighted average common share for the first quarter of 2017, compared to net income of $753 thousand or $0.23 per basic and diluted weighted average common share, for the comparable period of 2016. The net loss recognized in the first quarter of 2017 was a direct result of incurring certain costs involved in implementing strategic initiatives to enhance shareholder value through asset growth provided by organic and inorganic opportunities. On January 20, 2017, Riverview announced the successful completion of a $17.0 million private placement of common and preferred securities. The additional capital afforded Riverview the ability to significantly grow its loan portfolio through hiring multiple teams of experienced and established lenders to serve new and existing markets. More notably the capital raise allowed Riverview to announce on April 20, 2017, the execution of a definitive business combination agreement to form a strategic partnership with CBT Financial Corp. This action will form a combined community banking franchise with approximately $1.2 billion of assets and will provide enhanced products and services through 33 banking locations covering 12 Pennsylvania counties. 

"We are pleased with the success from the addition of our new lending teams growing loans by more than $55 million in the first quarter of 2017 and are extremely excited for shareholders, customers and communities with the announcement of the merger of CBT Financial Corp. with and into Riverview," stated Kirk D. Fox, Chief Executive Officer. "We are confident that the shareholders of both entities will recognize the exceptional value created through the combination of two community banks having long established histories of providing excellent service and extensive community support to Central and Southwestern Pennsylvania. This move is a logical step in our announced strategy to expand throughout Central Pennsylvania and into markets with attractive demographics and long-term growth potential. In addition, CBT Financial Corp. has an established track record of profitability, rooted in very strong local relationships and excellent customer service," concluded Fox. 

HIGHLIGHTS

  • For the first quarter of 2017, loans, net grew $55.1 million or 54.6% annualized.

  • Deposits increased $43.9 million or 39.3% annualized to $496.5 million at the end of the first quarter of 2017 from $452.6 million at year-end 2016.

  • Stockholders' equity increased $15.2 million to $57.1 million or 9.5% of total assets at March 31, 2017 as a result of the capital offering.

  • Asset quality improved as nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans, net and other real estate owned declined to 1.74% at March 31, 2017 compared to 1.99% at December 31, 2016 and 2.44% at March 31, 2016.

INCOME STATEMENT REVIEW

Tax-equivalent net interest income for the three months ended March 31, decreased $131 thousand to $4,487 thousand in 2017 from $4,618 thousand in 2016. The decrease in tax equivalent net interest income was primarily attributable to an unfavorable rate variance caused by a 22 basis point decline in the tax-equivalent net interest margin offset partially by a favorable volume variance from an increase in average interest earning assets and a decrease in average interest bearing liabilities. The tax-equivalent net interest margin for the three months ended March 31, 2017, declined to 3.57% from 3.79% for the comparable period of 2016. The tax-equivalent yield on the loan portfolio decreased to 4.30% in 2017 compared to 4.50% in 2016. Loans, net averaged $420.1 million in 2017 and $407.3 million in 2016. The majority of loan originations accounting for the net loan growth of $55.1 million in the first quarter of 2017 were closed at the end of the quarter. For the three months ended March 31, the tax-equivalent yield on total investments increased to 3.45% in 2017 from 3.36% in 2016. Average investments totaled $75.0 million in 2017 and $73.0 million in 2016. The cost of funds increased to 0.60% in 2017 from 0.53% in 2016. Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased to $423.8 million in 2017 from $427.4 million in 2016.

The provision for loan losses totaled $605 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2017, compared to $99 thousand in 2016. The increase in the provision for loan losses in 2017 was primarily influenced by significant loan growth originated through the successful hiring of teams of lenders. 

For the quarter ended March 31, noninterest income totaled $779 thousand in 2017, an increase of $142 thousand from $637 thousand in 2016. Wealth management income grew $100 thousand or 63.3% due to revenues from businesses acquired in 2016. In addition, service charges, fees and commissions and trust income improved $39 thousand and $11 thousand, respectively, comparing the first quarters of 2017 and 2016. The recognition of a sign on bonus from a credit card vendor was primarily responsible for the increase in service charges, fees and commissions. Mortgage banking income in 2017 remained at the amount recognized during the first quarter of last year despite recent increases in interest rates. Income of bank owned life insurance declined to $73 thousand in the first quarter of 2017 compared to $82 thousand for the comparable quarter of 2016.

Noninterest expense increased $1,048 thousand or 25.5%, to $5,163 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2017, from $4,115 thousand for the same period last year. The majority of the increase in salaries and employee benefit expense was a result of implementing the lending team lift out initiative and related costs, as well as the opening of a new, full service office in Temple, Berks County, Pennsylvania in the first quarter of 2017. Additions to leased facilities for this newly opened community banking office along with offices to support the lending teams were primarily responsible for the $93 thousand or 16.8% increase in occupancy and equipment costs. The majority of the $188 thousand increase in other expenses comparing the first quarters of 2017 and 2016 was a result of incurring professional fees related to the announced business combination with CBT Financial Corp.

BALANCE SHEET REVIEW

Total assets, loans and deposits totaled $600.4 million, $464.5 million, and $496.5 million, respectively, at March 31, 2017. Loans, net increased $55.1 million or 13.5% comparing the end of the first quarter of 2017 to year end 2016 with commercial real estate loans being responsible for the majority of the improvement. Total investments were $72.7 million at March 31, 2017, compared to $73.1 million at December 31, 2016. Total deposits increased $43.9 million or 9.7% in first three months of 2017. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $5.2 million, while interest-bearing deposits increased $38.7 million. An improvement in the volume of money market accounts was primarily responsible for the increase in interest-bearing deposits.

Stockholders' equity totaled $57.1 million or $12.45 per common share at March 31, 2017, and $41.9 million or $12.95 per common share at December 31, 2016. The increase in equity in the first quarter of 2017 was a result of the completion of the sale of approximately $17.0 million in common and preferred equity, before expenses, to accredited investors and qualified institutional buyers through the private placement of 269,885 shares of common stock and 1,348,809 shares of a newly created series of convertible, perpetual preferred stock. Tangible stockholders' equity per common share decreased to $10.65 per share at March 31, 2017, compared to $10.84 per share at year-end 2016. Dividends declared for the three months ended March 31, 2017 amounted to $0.14 per share. The annualized dividend yield based on the closing price on March 31, 2017 of $11.95 per share was 4.6%.

ASSET QUALITY REVIEW

Nonperforming assets were $8.1 million or 1.7% of loans, net and foreclosed assets at March 31, 2017, an improvement from $8.2 million or 2.0% at December 31, 2016, and $9.8 million or 2.4% at March 31, 2016. Adjusting for accruing restructured loans, nonperforming assets were $2.5 million or 0.5% of loans, net and foreclosed assets at March 31, 2017, $2.4 million or 0.6% at December 31, 2016, and $3.2 million or 0.8% at March 31, 2016. The allowance for loan losses equaled $4.3 million or 0.93% of loans, net at March 31, 2017, compared to $3.7 million or 0.91% of loans, net at December 31, 2016, and $3.7 million or 0.93% of loans, net, at March 31, 2016. Loans charged-off, net of recoveries, for the three months ended March 31, 2017, equaled $8 thousand or 0.01% of average loans, compared to $747 thousand or 0.74% of average loans for the same period last year.

Riverview Financial Corporation is the parent company of Riverview Bank and its operating divisions Halifax Bank, Marysville Bank, Citizens Neighborhood Bank, and Riverview Wealth Management. An independent community bank, Riverview Bank serves its Central Pennsylvania market area of Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill Counties, as well as its Southwestern Pennsylvania market area of Bedford, Cambria, Somerset and Westmoreland Counties through seventeen community banking offices and three limited purpose offices. Each office, interdependent with the community, offers a comprehensive array of financial products and services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations and government entities. Riverview Wealth Management provides trust and investment advisory services to the general public through offices in Lebanon and Schuylkill Counties. The Company's business philosophy includes offering direct access to senior management and other officers and providing friendly, informed and courteous service, local and timely decision making, flexible and reasonable operating procedures and consistently applied credit policies. The Company's Investor Relations site can be accessed at https://www.riverviewbankpa.com/.

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements:

We make statements in this press release, and we may from time to time make other statements regarding our outlook or expectations for future financial or operating results and/or other matters regarding or affecting Riverview Financial Corporation, Riverview Bank, and its subsidiaries (collectively, "Riverview") that may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," "intend" and "potential." For these statements, Riverview claims the protection of the statutory safe harbors for forward-looking statements.

Riverview cautions you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated in any forward-looking statement. Such factors include, but are not limited to: prevailing economic and political conditions, particularly in our market area; credit risk associated with our lending activities; changes in interest rates, loan demand, real estate values and competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, and guidelines; changes in any applicable law, rule, regulation or practice with respect to tax or legal issues; and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting Riverview' operations, pricing, products and services and other factors that may be described in Riverview' Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

In addition to these risks, acquisitions and business combinations present risks other than those presented by the nature of the business acquired. Acquisitions and business combinations may be substantially more expensive to complete than originally anticipated, and the anticipated benefits may be significantly harder-or take longer-to achieve than expected. As regulated financial institutions, our pursuit of attractive acquisition and business combination opportunities could be negatively impacted by regulatory delays or other regulatory issues. Regulatory and/or legal issues related to the pre-acquisition operations of an acquired or combined business may cause reputational harm to Riverview following the acquisition or combination, and integration of the acquired or combined business with ours may result in additional future costs arising as a result of those issues.

The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation, Riverview assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

In addition to evaluating its results of operations in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), Riverview routinely presents and supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as tangible stockholders' equity and core net income ratios. The reported results for the three months ended March 31, 2017 and 2016, contain items which Riverview considers non-core, namely net gains on sales of investment securities available-for-sale and acquisition related expenses. Riverview presents the non-GAAP financial measures because it believes that these measures provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in Riverview's results of operation. Presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is consistent with how Riverview evaluates its performance internally and these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in evaluation of companies in Riverview's industry. Where non-GAAP measures are used in this press release, reconciliations to the comparable GAAP measures are provided in the accompanying tables. The non-GAAP financial measures Riverview uses may differ from similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures of other financial institutions. These non-GAAP financial measures would not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures, and Riverview strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are presented in the tabular material that follows.

[TABULAR MATERIAL FOLLOWS]

 
Summary Data
Riverview Financial Corporation
Five Quarter Trend
(In thousands, except per share data)
                   
  March 31   Dec 31   Sept 30   Jun 30   March 31
  2017   2016   2016   2016   2016
Key performance data:                  
                   
Per common share data:                  
Net income (loss) $ (0.12)   $ 0.15   $ 0.30   $ 0.27   $ 0.23
Core net income (loss) (1) $ (0.10)   $ 0.15   $ 0.27   $ 0.23   $ 0.25
Cash dividends declared $ 0.14   $ 0.14   $ 0.14   $ 0.14   $ 0.14
Book value $12.45   $12.95   $13.67   $13.57   $13.40
Tangible book value (1) $10.65   $10.84   $11.54   $11.40   $11.47
Market value:                  
  High $12.20   $11.78   $12.20   $12.10   $13.20
  Low $11.46   $11.05   $11.00   $11.00   $11.00
  Closing $11.95   $11.60   $11.40   $12.10   $11.10
Market capitalization $42,044   $37,559   $36,816   $38,973   $35,597
Common shares outstanding 3,518,351   3,237,859   3,229,467   3,220,934   3,206,927
                   
Selected ratios:                  
                   
Return on average stockholders' equity (4.20)%   4.50%   8.73%   7.92%   7.08%
                   
Core return on average stockholders' equity (1) (3.70)%   4.50%   7.86%   6.85%   7.48%
                   
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (1) (4.79)%   5.34%   10.36%   9.29%   8.28%
                   
Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity (1) (4.22)%   5.34%   9.33%   8.03%   8.76%
                   
Return on average assets (0.41)%   0.36%   0.73%   0.64%   0.56%
                   
Core return on average assets (1) (0.36)%   0.36%   0.66%   0.56%   0.59%
                   
Stockholders' equity to total assets 9.51%   7.72%   8.38%   8.29%   7.95%
                   
Efficiency ratio (2) 94.91%   82.02%   74.26%   79.80%   76.83%
                   
Nonperforming assets to loans, net, and foreclosed assets 1.74%   1.99%   2.15%   2.35%   2.44%
                   
Net charge-offs to average loans, net 0.01%   0.07%   0.00%   0.27%   0.74%
                   
Allowance for loan losses to loans, net 0.93%   0.91%   0.91%   0.91%   0.93%
                   
Earning assets yield (FTE) (3) 4.08%   4.19%   4.43%   4.22%   4.25%
                   
Cost of funds 0.60%   0.51%   0.51%   0.54%   0.53%
                   
Net interest spread (FTE) (3) 3.48%   3.68%   3.92%   3.68%   3.72%
                   
Net interest margin (FTE) (3) 3.57%   3.76%   3.99%   3.75%   3.79%
                   
(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures.
(2) Total noninterest expense less amortization of intangible assets divided by tax-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income less net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available-for-sale.
(3) Tax-equivalent adjustments were calculated using the prevailing federal statutory tax rate of 34%.
   
   
   
Riverview Financial Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data)
       
Three Months Ended Mar 31   Mar 31
  2017   2016
Interest income:      
Interest and fees on loans:      
  Taxable $ 4,285   $ 4,427
  Tax-exempt 108   86
Interest and dividends on investment securities:      
  Taxable 564   401
  Tax-exempt 47   136
  Dividends 3   3
Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks 23   15
Interest on federal funds sold 6   1
    Total interest income 5,036   5,069
       
Interest expense:      
Interest on deposits 532   467
Interest on short-term borrowings 22   43
Interest on long-term debt 75   55
    Total interest expense 629   565
    Net interest income 4,407   4,504
Provision for loan losses 605   99
    Net interest income after provision for loan losses 3,802   4,405
       
Noninterest income:      
Service charges, fees and commissions 337   298
Commissions and fees on fiduciary activities 30   19
Wealth management income 258   158
Mortgage banking income 82   82
Life insurance investment income 73   82
Net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available-for-sale (1)   (2)
Total noninterest income 779   637
       
Noninterest expense:      
Salaries and employee benefits expense 2,836   2,151
Net occupancy and equipment expense 646   553
Net cost of operation of other real estate owned 164   76
Amortization of intangible assets 36   42
Other expenses 1,481   1,293
    Total noninterest expense 5,163   4,115
Income (loss) before income taxes (582)   927
Provision for income tax expense (benefit) (15)   174
    Net income (loss) (567)   753
Dividends on preferred stock (185)    
    Net income (loss) available to common stockholders (752)   753
Undistributed loss (income) allocated to preferred stockholders 347    
    Distributed and undistributed income (loss) allocated to common stockholders $ (405)   $ 753
       
Other comprehensive income (loss):      
Unrealized (gain) loss on investment securities available-for-sale $ 512   $ 507
Reclassification adjustment for (gain) loss included in net income 1   2
Change in pension liability      
Income tax expense (benefit) related to other comprehensive income 174   173
    Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes 339   336
    Comprehensive income (loss) $ (228)   $ 1,089
       
Per common share data:      
Net income (loss):      
    Basic $ (0.12)   $ 0.23
    Diluted $ (0.12)   $ 0.23
Average common shares outstanding:      
    Basic 3,454,704   3,206,501
    Diluted 3,480,887   3,222,005
Cash dividends declared $ 0.14   $ 0.14
       
       
       
  Riverview Financial Corporation
  Consolidated Statements of Income
  (In thousands, except per share data)
                   
Three months ended March 31   Dec 31   Sept 30   June 30   March 31
  2017   2016   2016   2016   2016
                   
Interest income:                  
Interest and fees on loans:                  
  Taxable $ 4,285   $ 4,203   $ 4,598   $ 4,337   $ 4,427
  Tax-exempt 108   190   87   88   86
Interest and dividends on investment securities available-for-sale:                  
  Taxable 564   556   539   435   401
  Tax-exempt 47   46   53   91   136
  Dividends 3       1   4   3
Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks 23   12   13   13   15
Interest on federal funds sold 6           1   1
    Total interest income 5,036   5,007   5,291   4,969   5,069
                   
Interest expense:                  
Interest on deposits 532   418   447   461   467
Interest on short-term borrowings 22   25   3   13   43
Interest on long-term debt 75   81   77   82   55
    Total interest expense 629   524   527   556   565
    Net interest income 4,407   4,483   4,764   4,413   4,504
Provision for loan losses 605   169   29   156   99
    Net interest income after provision for loan losses 3,802   4,314   4,735   4,257   4,405
                   
Noninterest income:                  
Service charges, fees and commissions 337   345   315   320   298
Commissions and fees on fiduciary activities 30   30   34   35   19
Wealth management income 258   294   194   179   158
Mortgage banking income 82   196   210   109   82
Life insurance investment income 73   69   118   76   82
Net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available-for-sale (1)       152   334   (2)
Total noninterest income 779   934   1,023   1,053   637
                   
Noninterest expense:                  
Salaries and employee benefits expense 2,836   2,650   2,334   2,126   2,151
Net occupancy and equipment expense 646   548   538   526   553
Amortization of intangible assets 164   93   95   76   76
Net cost of operation of other real estate owned 36   117   83   89   42
Other expenses 1,481   1,228   1,283   1,428   1,293
Total noninterest expense 5,163   4,636   4,333   4,245   4,115
Income (loss) before income taxes (582)   612   1,425   1,065   927
Income tax expense (benefit) (15)   124   454   210   174
Net income (loss) (567)   488   971   855   753
    Dividends on preferred stock (185)                
    Net income (loss) available to common stockholders (752)   488   971   855   753
Undistributed loss (income) allocated to preferred stockholders 347                
    Distributed and undistributed income (loss) allocated to common stockholders $ (405)   $ 488   $ 971   $ 855   $ 753
                   
Other comprehensive income (loss):                  
Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities available-for-sale $ 512   $(3,668)   $ (148)   $ 581   $ 507
Reclassification adjustment for (gain) loss included in net income 1       (152)   (334)   2
Change in pension liability     47            
Income tax expense (benefit) related to other comprehensive income (loss) 174   (1,231)   (102)   84   173
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes 339   (2,390)   (198)   163   336
    Comprehensive income (loss) $ (228)   $(1,902)   $ 773   $ 1,018   $ 1,089
                   
Per common share data:                  
Net income (loss):                  
    Basic $ (0.12)   $ 0.15   $ 0.30   $ 0.27   $ 0.23
    Diluted $ (0.12)   $ 0.15   $ 0.30   $ 0.26   $ 0.23
Average common shares outstanding:                  
    Basic 3,454,704   3,232,359   3,224,053   3,214,248   3,206,501
    Diluted 3,480,887   3,254,719   3,244,689   3,245,868   3,222,005
Cash dividends declared $ 0.14   $ 0.14   $ 0.14   $ 0.14   $ 0.14
                   
                   
                   
Riverview Financial Corporation
Details of Net Interest and Net Interest Margin
(In thousands, fully taxable equivalent basis)
               
Three months ended Mar 31   Dec 31   Sept 30   June 30   Mar 31
  2017   2016   2016   2016   2016
                   
Net interest income:                  
Interest income                  
Loans, net:                  
  Taxable $ 4,285   $ 4,203   $ 4,598   $ 4,337   $ 4,427
  Tax-exempt 164   288   132   133   130
    Total loans, net 4,449   4,491   4,730   4,470   4,557
Investments:                  
  Taxable 567   556   540   439   404
  Tax-exempt 71   70   80   138   206
    Total investments 638   626   620   577   610
Interest on interest-bearing balances in other banks 23   12   13   13   15
Federal funds sold 6           1   1
    Total interest income 5,116   5,129   5,363   5,061   5,183
Interest expense:                  
  Deposits 532   418   447   461   467
  Short-term borrowings 22   25   3   13   43
  Long-term debt 75   81   77   82   55
    Total interest expense 629   524   527   556   565
    Net interest income $ 4,487   $ 4,605   $ 4,836   $ 4,505   $ 4,618
                   
Loans, net:                  
  Taxable 4.30%   4.26%   4.71%   4.49%   4.51%
  Tax-exempt 4.06%   9.16%   4.50%   4.30%   4.11%
    Total loans, net 4.30%   4.42%   4.70%   4.49%   4.50%
Investments:                  
  Taxable 3.32%   3.28%   3.30%   2.97%   3.02%
  Tax-exempt 5.01%   4.84%   4.88%   4.55%   4.31%
    Total investments 3.45%   3.40%   3.44%   3.24%   3.36%
Interest-bearing balances with banks 0.87%   0.49%   0.55%   0.54%   0.67%
Federal funds sold 0.74%           0.43%   0.50%
    Total earning assets 4.08%   4.19%   4.43%   4.22%   4.25%
Interest expense:                  
  Deposits 0.54%   0.43%   0.45%   0.47%   0.48%
  Short-term borrowings 0.86%   0.65%   0.56%   0.55%   0.58%
  Long-term debt 2.73%   2.88%   2.71%   2.90%   2.34%
    Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.60%   0.51%   0.51%   0.54%   0.53%
    Net interest spread 3.48%   3.68%   3.92%   3.68%   3.72%
    Net interest margin 3.57%   3.76%   3.99%   3.75%   3.79%
                   
                   
                   
Riverview Financial Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except per share data)
               
  Mar 31   Dec 31   Sept 30   June 30   Mar 31
At period end 2017   2016   2016   2016   2016
                   
Assets:                  
Cash and due from banks $ 10,852   $ 7,783   $ 7,066   $ 6,193   $ 13,145
Interest-bearing balances in other banks 11,552   11,337   9,051   8,606   12,194
Federal funds sold                  
Investment securities available-for-sale 72,741   73,113   72,371   74,253   73,317
Loans held for sale 522   652   820   318   594
Loans, net 464,481   409,343   398,193   398,493   401,482
Less: allowance for loan losses 4,329   3,732   3,637   3,609   3,717
Net loans 460,152   405,611   394,556   394,884   397,765
Premises and equipment, net 12,116   12,201   12,287   12,236   12,349
Accrued interest receivable 1,881   1,726   1,701   1,586   1,610
Goodwill 5,079   5,408   5,408   5,408   4,757
Other intangible assets, net 1,241   1,405   1,497   1,593   1,425
Other assets 24,237   23,812   22,321   22,236   23,759
    Total assets $600,373   $543,048   $527,078   $527,313   $540,915
                   
                   
Liabilities:                  
Deposits:                  
  Noninterest-bearing $ 79,127   $ 73,932   $ 71,329   $ 70,230   $ 69,935
  Interest-bearing 417,380   378,628   387,664   391,217   385,569
    Total deposits 496,507   452,560   458,993   461,447   455,504
Short-term borrowings 30,000   31,500   6,000   4,069   25,000
Long-term debt 11,073   11,154   11,257   11,335   11,400
Accrued interest payable 203   192   220   221   267
Other liabilities 5,499   5,722   6,447   6,520   5,766
    Total liabilities 543,282   501,128   482,917   483,592   497,937
                   
                   
                   
Stockholders' equity:                  
Preferred stock 13,283                
Common stock 31,833   29,052   28,955   28,855   28,698
Capital surplus 224   220   211   201   191
Retained earnings 13,609   14,845   14,802   14,274   13,861
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,858)   (2,197)   193   391   228
    Total stockholders' equity 57,091   41,920   44,161   43,721   42,978
    Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $600,373   $543,048   $527,078   $527,313   $540,915
                   
                   
                   
Riverview Financial Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands except per share data)
                   
  Mar 31   Dec 31   Sept 30   June 30   Mar 31
Average quarterly balances 2017   2016   2016   2016   2016
                   
Assets:                  
Loans, net:                  
  Taxable $403,684   $392,085   $388,752   $388,062   $394,587
  Tax-exempt 16,396   12,510   11,675   12,446   12,714
    Total loans, net 420,080   404,595   400,427   400,508   407,301
Investments:                  
  Taxable 69,253   67,423   65,126   59,354   53,747
  Tax-exempt 5,748   5,750   6,524   12,203   19,244
    Total investments 75,001   73,173   71,650   71,557   72,991
Interest-bearing balances with banks 10,662   9,716   9,371   9,673   8,998
Federal funds sold 3,293   31   199   926   808
    Total earning assets 509,036   487,515   481,647   482,664   489,289
Other assets 49,025   45,300   49,010   50,667   54,929
    Total assets $558,061   $532,815   $530,657   $533,331   $545,027
                   
Liabilities and stockholders' equity:                  
Deposits:                  
  Interest-bearing $402,339   $384,278   $395,272   $392,343   $388,317
  Noninterest-bearing 73,188   72,227   70,956   70,342   68,274
    Total deposits 475,527   456,505   466,228   462,685   456,591
Short-term borrowings 10,324   15,213   2,114   9,451   29,593
Long-term debt 11,122   11,203   11,284   11,360   9,440
Other liabilities 6,325   6,709   6,799   6,425   6,621
    Total liabilities 503,298   489,630   486,425   489,921   502,245
Stockholders' equity 54,763   43,185   44,232   43,410   42,782
    Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $558,061   $532,815   $530,657   $533,331   $545,027
                       
                       
                       
Riverview Financial Corporation
Asset Quality Data
(In thousands)
                   
  Mar 31   Dec 31   Sept 30   June 30   Mar 31
  2017   2016   2016   2016   2016
At quarter end:                  
Nonperforming assets:                  
  Nonaccrual loans $1,725   $1,386   $1,463   $1,575   $1,949
  Accruing restructured loans 5,597   5,805   6,017   6,600   6,626
  Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 189   359   133   349   199
  Foreclosed assets 561   625   988   842   1,043
Total nonperforming assets 8,072   $8,175   $8,601   $9,366   $9,817
                   
Three months ended:                  
Allowance for loan losses:                  
Beginning balance $3,732   $3,637   $3,609   $3,717   $4,365
Charge-offs 12   78   35   303   758
Recoveries 4   4   34   39   11
Provision for loan losses 605   169   29   156   99
Ending balance $4,329   $3,732   $3,637   $3,609   $3,717
                   
                   
                   
Riverview Financial Corporation
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In thousands, except per share data)
                   
  Mar 31   Dec 31   Sept 30   June 30   Mar 31
  2017   2016   2016   2016   2016
Three months ended:                  
                   
Core net income (loss) per common share:                  
Distributed and undistributed income (loss) allocated to common stockholders $(405)   $488   $971   $855   $753
Adjustments:                  
Less: Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities, net of tax (1)       100   220   (1)
Add: Acquisition related expenses, net of tax 67       3   104   42
Net income (loss) Core $(337)   $488   $874   $739   $796
                   
Average common shares outstanding 3,454,704   3,232,359   3,224,053   3,214,248   3,206,501
                   
Core net income (loss) per common share $ (0.10)   $ 0.15   $ 0.27   $ 0.23   $ 0.25
                   
Tangible book value:                  
Total stockholders' equity $43,808   $41,920   $44,161   $43,721   $42,978
Less: Goodwill 5,079   5,408   5,408   5,408   4,757
Less: Other intangible assets, net 1,241   1,405   1,497   1,593   1,425
  Total tangible stockholders' equity $37,488   $35,107   $37,256   $36,720   $36,796
                   
Common shares outstanding 3,518,351   3,237,859   3,229,467   3,220,934   3,206,927
                   
Tangible book value per share $ 10.65   $ 10.84   $ 11.54   $ 11.40   $ 11.47
                   
Core return on average stockholders' equity:                  
Net income (loss) GAAP $(567)   $488   $971   $855   $753
Adjustments:                  
Less: Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities, net of tax (1)       100   220   (1)
Add: Acquisition related expenses, net of tax 67       3   104   42
Net income (loss) Core $(499)   $488   $874   $739   $796
                   
Average stockholders' equity $ 54,763   $ 43,185   $ 44,232   $ 43,410   $ 42,782
                   
Core return on average stockholders' equity (3.70)%   4.50%   7.86%   6.85%   7.47%
                   
Return on average tangible equity:                  
Net income (loss) GAAP $ (567)   $ 488   $ 971   $ 855   $ 753
                   
Average stockholders' equity $ 54,763   $ 43,185   $ 44,232   $ 43,410   $ 42,782
Less: average intangibles 6,765   6,857   6,955   6,383   6,226
Average tangible stockholders' equity $ 47,998   $ 36,328   $ 37,277   $ 37,027   $ 36,556
                   
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (4.79)%   5.34%   10.36%   9.29%   8.28%
                   
Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity:                  
Net income (loss) GAAP $(567)   $488   $971   $855   $753
Adjustments:                  
Less: Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities, net of tax (1)       100   220   (1)
Add: Acquisition related expenses, net of tax 67       3   104   42
Net income (loss) Core $(499)   $488   $874   $739   $796
                   
Average stockholders' equity $ 54,763   $ 43,185   $ 44,232   $ 43,410   $ 42,782
Less: average intangibles 6,765   6,857   6,955   6,383   6,226
Average tangible stockholders' equity $ 47,998   $ 36,328   $ 37,277   $ 37,027   $ 36,556
                   
Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity (4.22)%   5.34%   9.33%   8.03%   8.76%
                   
Core return on average assets:                  
Net income (loss) GAAP $(567)   $488   $971   $855   $753
Adjustments:                  
Less: Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities, net of tax (1)       100   220   (1)
Add: Acquisition related expenses, net of tax 67       3   104   42
Net income (loss) Core $(499)   $488   $874   $739   $796
                   
Average assets $ 558,061   $ 532,815   $ 530,657   $ 533,331   $ 545,027
Core return on average assets (0.36)%   0.36%   0.66%   0.56%   0.59%
                   
                   
                   
Riverview Financial Corporation
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In thousands, except per share data)
       
  Mar 31   Mar 31
  2017   2016
Three months ended:      
       
Core net income per common share:      
Net income (loss) GAAP $(405)   $753
Adjustments:      
Less: Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities, net of tax (1)   (1)
Add: Acquisition related expenses, net of tax 67   42
Net income Core $(337)   $796
       
Average common shares outstanding 3,454,704   3,206,501
       
Core net income (loss) per common share $(0.10)   $ 0.25
       

