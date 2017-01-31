RJD Green Inc. Announces January Commercial Contracts Awarded To The Silex Holdings Division

TULSA, OK--(Marketwired - January 31, 2017) - RJD Green ( OTC PINK : RJDG), announced commercial contracts awarded Silex Holdings division in January 2017.

RJD Green Inc. announced the awarding of four commercial contracts for natural stone countertops and related products, to be completed in the 2017 fiscal year. The contracts total over $400,000 in revenue.

Ron Green, CEO of RJD Green Inc. states, "The commercial contracts awarded Silex in January continue the revenue progression in our commercial business segment, which is targeted for substantial growth as a profit center in 2017. The commercial contracts will also help offset some of the traditional seasonal weather revenue downturn that occurs in the construction sectors. We continue to implement our growth plan for Silex Holdings by expanding our market segments and broadening our customer base.

About RJD Green, Inc.,

The Company operates as a holding company with a focus of acquiring and managing assets and companies. RJD Green operates in three divisions: RJD Green Healthcare Services Division, which holds interest in IoSoft Inc, a company that provides discrete payment technologies, services and software that can be integrated into targeted offerings for healthcare provider networks, hospitals, healthcare payers and individual providers: Earthlinc Environmental Services Division, which provides green environmental services and technologies; Silex Holdings Division, which is engaged in specialty construction and industrial manufacturing and fills a market niche between the Home Depots and local contractors. Silex offers installed granite/other counter tops, cabinets and related products to the residential builder, commercial contractor, remodel contractor and retail customer. Visit http://www.rjdgreen.com

Forward-looking Statement:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events of future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluation such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.