RJD Green Inc. Announces the Engagement for Audit of Zwick & Banyai, PLLC

TULSA, OK--(Marketwired - March 28, 2017) - RJD Green ( OTC PINK : RJDG), announced Zwick & Banyai, PLLC had been engaged for auditing services.

RJD Green Inc. announced the engagement of audit firm Zwick & Banyai, PLLC. The firm formed in 1994 offers a vast breadth of experience from public company audits, to multi-state tax and tax reporting expertise, to international CPA engagements, and public company consultancy.

Ron Brewer, CEO of RJD Green Inc., states, "Zwick & Banyai excels in small-cap auditing and have a long-term track record of excellence in our arena. Their additional expertise, and years of work in the public company arena make them an excellent advisory partner for the rapid growth RJD Green expects over the next three years.

We are excited to move forward with completing audits and move forward to OTC.QB fully reporting status. We expect to initiate audits within four weeks. This is the first step of many for RJD Green as it moves forward in enhancing shareholder value and surety.

About RJD Green, Inc.,

The Company operates as a holding company with a focus of acquiring and managing assets and companies. RJD Green operates in three divisions: RJD Green Healthcare Services Division, which owns IoSoft Inc, a company that provides discrete payment technologies, services and software that can be integrated into targeted offerings for healthcare provider networks, hospitals, healthcare payers and individual providers: Earthlinc Environmental Services Division, which provides green environmental services and technologies; Silex Holdings Division, which is engaged in specialty construction and industrial manufacturing and fills a market niche between the Home Depots and local contractors. Silex offers installed granite/other counter tops, cabinets and related products to the residential builder, commercial contractor, remodel contractor and retail customer. Visit http://www.rjdgreen.com

